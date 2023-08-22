DECATUR — Janet Crisup takes her dog Lulu to Fido Fields almost every day.

There Crisup and Lulu meet up with human and canine friends alike and enjoy some time outdoors at the off-leash dog park located in Decatur’s Fairview Park.

This week, Crisup expects to be at their beloved park less than usual.

“I don’t think we stay as long when it’s hot like this,” she said Tuesday.

Crisup is one of many Decatur residents and workers adjusting their regular routines in anticipation of the hottest temperatures of the summer.

"Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all look to be brutally hot across Central Illinois as the worst heat so far this summer moves in,” Herald & Review Meteorologist Matt Holiner said.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon extended its excessive heat warning for much of Central Illinois another day, through 10 p.m. Friday. Heat index values reaching near 115 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday will “significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,” especially for anyone working outside, the service said in a news release this week.

Such high temperatures mean most of Crisup’s fellow park-goers expect to be inside for much of the week.

“Sometimes I’ll stay out here about two to three hours (a day),” said James Jaspers.

Jaspers lasted around two hours on Tuesday morning but said he didn’t expect to return to the park until Friday.

Dennis Martin woke up early on Tuesday to take his dog for a walk around 7 a.m. By mid-morning, he said, it was already too hot to play outside.

Crisup, Jaspers and Martin agreed that the best and safest option for caring for pets in the high heat and humidity is to just let them remain inside in the air conditioning until the weather cools down again.

‘LIKE A SAUNA’

For some people, just staying inside isn’t an option.

Bobby Aminsalehi said that while his dog will spend the latter half of the week relaxing in the air conditioning, Aminsalehi will be outside working in the heat.

“It gets really hot,” said Aminsalehi, a forklift driver, of his workplace.

“They are doing one thing nice for us on these really hot days,” he said. “Every hour they allow us to come inside the office in the air conditioning. They have cold water for us, and electrolyte popsicles. So every hour, you got to come in and cool off for 10 minutes, and then you can go back out again.”

Aminsalehi said he’s working with smaller forklifts this week, meaning he’ll be inside a building with fans and shade instead of out in the yard working with larger, diesel forklifts.

“Behind me I have this giant diesel engine,” he said of the large forklifts. “And it’s just like a sauna. I’ll come out there, make a few moves, and then I’ll have to come inside. It gets kind of tough.”

Dangers posed by the heat wave were also on the minds of city leaders. Councilman David Horn suggested at Monday’s city council meeting that the city adopt a policy of halting water shutoffs when an excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Under Illinois law, public utilities cannot shut off electricity or gas service if it is the main source of cooling in a residential unit when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to be more than 95 degrees within the following 24 hours. No such provision exists for water.

“Excessive heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths,” Horn said. “And heat-related deaths are preventable and our city can do more to mitigate heat-related impacts.”

Council members seemed open to the suggestion, with Councilman Ed Culp calling it “a pretty good idea.” However, Horn made the suggestion without first consulting the body.

Councilwoman Lisa Gregory told him that she “would prefer that you share your ideas with the city manager and that this council see a fully-fleshed out proposal before making any commitment.”

STAYING SAFE

Central Illinois residents should avoid outdoor activity during the afternoon hours as much as possible until Friday, Holiner said.

Those who have to be out for work or other necessary purposes should wear light-colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to help stay cool. If possible, strenuous activities should be rescheduled to the early morning or the evening.

All people should be drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and spending the hottest hours of the day — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — in air conditioning, the weather service said. Additionally, people should check up on relatives and neighbors and be sure to never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

For employees and workers alike, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shade and/or air conditioning.

Any person overcome by heat should move to a cool and shaded location, the weather service said.

People should also know the sounds of heat stroke and when to call 911, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“Exposure to extreme heat can cause serious health complications, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a news release. “With dangerously high temperatures and humidity in the forecast, I urge everyone to take precautions and protect themselves and their families from overheating and heat related illnesses. This is especially important for very young children, people who are pregnant and those who are older or have chronic health conditions.”

Symptoms of heatstroke to look out for include:

Body temperature over 103 degrees Fahrenheit;

Difficulty breathing;

An elevated heart rate;

Skin hot to the touch; and

Feeling dizziness, nausea or disorientation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, IDPH said, call 911 immediately. Anyone awaiting medical assistance should use ice packs on the neck and underarms and drink cool water to lower their body temperature.

Other helpful heatstroke and heat exhaustion prevention tips from IDPH include drinking water often and not waiting until you feel thirsty, avoiding dehydrating beverages like those that contain caffeine or alcohol, wearing wide-brimmed hats in the sun and simply slowing down.

For any individuals whose air conditioners are having trouble cooling down their homes in the excessive heat, Ameren recommends the following:

Turn off incandescent lights;

Save heat-producing tasks for the evening;

Avoid setting your thermostat lower than your target temperature;

Seal windows and doors with weatherstripping and caulk; and

Close blinds and curtains.

Ameren’s energy grid is “strong and reliable,” the power company said in a news release Tuesday. If extreme heat leads to power outages, Ameren said it has crews ready to safely restore service.

The weather will start to cool down after Thursday, Holiner said.

“A cold front will finally arrive in the late afternoon Friday, but high temperatures will likely still reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees,” he said. “High temperatures will return to normal for this time of year (low to mid 80s) for Saturday and Sunday.”

Staff writer Brenden Moore contributed to this report.