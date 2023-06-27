DECATUR — Decatur Park District has two employees whose whole job is to water flowers and trees in the parks.

Thanks to the persistent drought in this area, those two take a water truck that carries 300 gallons and spend all day, five days a week, watering flowers, shrubs and trees.

“Sometimes that (300 gallons) is not even enough,” said Josh McGrath, horticulture supervisor. “We have around 200 trees that need watered, too, so sometimes we have to try to take another truck and rig up another set-up and get all that watered, too.”

The University of Illinois Extension's advice is to water any tree that's been planted in the last five years during drought conditions, McGrath said.

The employees who are devoted to watering would, in normal years, spend part of their time weeding and otherwise helping in gardens in the park district.

Macon County and much of Central Illinois is in a “moderate” drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor website, with “severe” drought just north of this area, and the National Weather Service has issued a warning that the severe conditions are expanding south. The Decatur area has received only 2.42 inches of rain since May 1, 5.82 inches less than normal for this time of year. The harm to gardens and crops is already apparent.

“It's definitely having an effect,” said Tim Stock, Macon County Farm Bureau executive vice president. “Look at the cornfields. They look like pineapples instead of corn. The plants are curling the leaves up to protect themselves and preserve moisture. We haven't had a whole lot of extreme high heat days, and some of the cooler temps are helping a little bit to preserve moisture. You'll see the soybeans haven't canopied over to cover the dirt between the rows. They're slow growing right now.”

The next few weeks are crucial for plant development, he said, with tasseling due soon, and ears developing on the corn plants. Without adequate rain, the crops could suffer significantly.

“We're at the mercy of Mother Nature, year in and year out,” Stock said.

U of I Extension Master Gardener Doug Gucker said the mistake many home gardeners make is to water a little bit every day instead of a good soaking about once a week, as plants would get from natural rain.

“Our plants, annuals, flowers or garden plants, they need an inch of water a week, whether that's from rainfall or whether we irrigate or add water to the garden,” Gucker said. “This area has been quite deficient in rainfall, and when we water, we want infrequent deep waters, not light watering every day. If we do light watering every day, we can actually introduce diseases. The idea is deep watering once a week and then it's preferred to do it in the morning, if we use sprinklers or a hand-watering wand. That way, the foliage will dry off during the day. Wet foliage causes plant disease, which is why we don't water in the evening, when the vegetation is damp all evening and will attract plant disease.”

You also want to avoid over-watering, he said. The way to accomplish that is a simple empty tuna can. They're about an inch deep, and if you put a soaker or sprinkler out to water your flowers, put the tuna can out there, too, and time how long it takes to fill it. Next time, you'll know how long to leave the sprinkler or soaker on that patch of garden to meet the one-inch requirement for most plants in gardens in this area.

Mercy Gardens, which helps supply food to Good Samaritan Inn, food pantries, and sells produce on Saturday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to noon in Preston Jackson Park in downtown Decatur, uses a drip irrigation system that works much like a soaker, so their plants are doing fine, said Ben Frazier, who oversees the project. Drip irrigation keeps the plants in the conditions they would enjoy in normal rainfall years and that way workers don't have to worry about watering too little or too much.

“Ours look great,” Frazier said. “We grow outside and in the greenhouse and all the plants are doing well.”

They harvested tomatoes on Tuesday and have been harvesting cherry tomatoes for two weeks already, with green beans and green peppers, he added.

"Normally through May and June we'd be getting enough rain I wouldn't do any watering. But the month of June I've watered just about every week, at least once a week," said Keith Keeton while watering his vegetable garden in Decatur. "Right now they're starting to bloom and set on vegetables. I've been doing twice a week, anywhere from a half inch to three quarters of an inch at a time."

The only part of his garden he's really worried about, he said, is the vegetables, as this is a critical time in their growth cycle.

Missy Melton goes to work early in the mornings at the Empowerment Opportunity Center to water the raised beds of vegetables and flowers created for senior clients.

"Luckily the faucet is only about 50 feet from the garden," she said. "But I do have to fill watering cans and haul them in a wagon to go water the flower beds that are on the other side of the property."

Rainfall is expected to be a quarter inch or less in the next seven days, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the high 80s and 90s during the same period, so an improvement in conditions won't be coming for a while.

Caroline Burwell, supervisor for Mariah’s Mums and More, had a couple of tables full of products at the Richland Student Farms’ Farmers Market, but it wasn’t what she would normally be selling this time of year.

The farm produces and sells mums, sweet corn and tomatoes. “We have xenias, snap dragons, you-pick fields, and our strawberries aren’t doing so well right now,” Burwell said.

However, the lack of rain has caused Burwell to replace the products for other popular summer items, such as kettle korn and donuts. “But we’re having a blast creating different flavors,” Burwell said.

Dave Shiley, outreach coordinator for the Richland Community College agriculture program, was one of the few vendors able to sell plants during the recent farmers market. “We’ve had to a lot of drip irrigation,” he said. “Otherwise we wouldn’t have anything.”

The plants need regular watering right now, according to Shiley. “Either you’re going to lose the crop or it’s going to be very small anyway,” he said.

Bee farms have also affected. “Because the flowers aren’t producing the pollen like they normally do with regular rains,” said Prairie View Farms owner Carrie Stephens. “They are struggling.”

Last year by the beginning of summer, Prairie View Farms had approximately eight gallons of honey to share with the public. “This year have about one or two so far,” Stephens said. “So if you’re looking for honey and find it, buy it.”

Along with honey, the farm grows its own produce for the salsas as well as fruits for the sauces. This spring’s early frost also filled the Prairie View Farms peaches. “So we had a double whammy,” Stephens said.

In the meantime, the farmers continue to water the plants they have now. “We can do that,” Stephens said. “A lot of the other farmers cannot.”

Staff writer Donnette Beckett contributed to this story.