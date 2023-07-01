DECATUR — Several residents are still cleaning up from Thursday’s storm; however, the early Saturday morning showers were welcomed to ease the ongoing
drought covering Central Illinois.
“We really needed the rain,” said Mount Zion’s
Bushel and Peck Wildflowers owner Lindsay Storm. “The wind wasn’t so great, but we didn’t have much damage.”
Bushel and Peck Wildflowers employees set up their products in the welcomed rain during the Downtown Decatur Farmers Market on Saturday.
Donnette Beckett
Central Illinois is not done with the
potential for storms yet.
The National Weather Service expected Saturday to be dry through much of the day, with storms occurring in the late afternoon and evening.
“Damaging winds is the highest concern today, with wind gusts over 75 mph possible, and large hail being the secondary concern today,” the NWS in Lincoln stated on its website Saturday. “Isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding are possible as well. The timing for this afternoon and evening's storms is from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.”
The expected widespread thunderstorms throughout the weekend are a concern for Alex Erwin and other NWS meteorologists.
“Specifically an additional chance for damaging winds,” he said. “It’s not the news that anybody wants to hear after Thursday.”
Local meteorologists will be studying the updated drought conditions.
“But I believe (the rains) will help,” Erwin said. “With the couple of inches of rain across most of the area, hopefully we’ll see some improvements.”
Customers visit the Downtown Decatur Farmers Market despite Saturday's early morning rains.
Donnette Beckett
The latest conditions after the rains are still being determined. The Drought Monitor will be updated Thursday, Erwin said.
According to local reports, Moultrie County received 1.25 inches of rain during the past 24 hours. Shelby County reported 1.77 inches in Windsor, but Shelbyville had less than an inch. Information for Macon County was not available Saturday morning.
According to Storm, rainwater is better for her flowers. During the drought, she said the farm uses an irrigation system.
“Everything is already shooting up like crazy,” she said about the early morning rain's effects on the flowers. “Before it was just inching along.”
Photos: Storm damage in Decatur
A City of Decatur employee takes pictures of a vehicle struck by a fallen tree on West Main Street while assessing damage following severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Reginald Wiggins, Charlene Wiggins, and Robert Cunningham look at damage on their house after a tree fell and pulled down wires during severe storms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A Decatur Fire official steps over a felled street lamp on North College Street while responding to damage following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Bruce Glass looks at the damage of fallen trees on West Main Street following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Charlene Wiggins looks at the damage on her house after a tree fell and pulled down wires during sever thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Will Porter, a Servpro field tech, works to fix the shattered windows on the Orlando Apartments building following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Will Porter, a Servpro field tech, works to fix the shattered windows on the Orlando Apartments building following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
