DECATUR — Several residents are still cleaning up from Thursday’s storm; however, the early Saturday morning showers were welcomed to ease the ongoing drought covering Central Illinois.

“We really needed the rain,” said Mount Zion’s Bushel and Peck Wildflowers owner Lindsay Storm. “The wind wasn’t so great, but we didn’t have much damage.”

Central Illinois is not done with the potential for storms yet.

The National Weather Service expected Saturday to be dry through much of the day, with storms occurring in the late afternoon and evening.

“Damaging winds is the highest concern today, with wind gusts over 75 mph possible, and large hail being the secondary concern today,” the NWS in Lincoln stated on its website Saturday. “Isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding are possible as well. The timing for this afternoon and evening's storms is from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.”

The expected widespread thunderstorms throughout the weekend are a concern for Alex Erwin and other NWS meteorologists.

“Specifically an additional chance for damaging winds,” he said. “It’s not the news that anybody wants to hear after Thursday.”

Local meteorologists will be studying the updated drought conditions.

“But I believe (the rains) will help,” Erwin said. “With the couple of inches of rain across most of the area, hopefully we’ll see some improvements.”

The latest conditions after the rains are still being determined. The Drought Monitor will be updated Thursday, Erwin said.

According to local reports, Moultrie County received 1.25 inches of rain during the past 24 hours. Shelby County reported 1.77 inches in Windsor, but Shelbyville had less than an inch. Information for Macon County was not available Saturday morning.

According to Storm, rainwater is better for her flowers. During the drought, she said the farm uses an irrigation system.

“Everything is already shooting up like crazy,” she said about the early morning rain's effects on the flowers. “Before it was just inching along.”

Photos: Storm damage in Decatur