DECATUR — Fireworks season always comes with safety risks.

But the drought that has plagued the state has local fire departments especially concerned for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

According to Deputy Chief Dan Kline, the Decatur Fire Department is recommending the public leave the fireworks to the professionals.

“As dry as the conditions are right now, unless you are permitted to light off fireworks, do not light any type of novelties or fireworks,” he said. “We’re having an unusually dry groundcover right now.”

Novelty fireworks, including sparklers and smoke bombs, can create enough of a spark to cause damage.

“Our recommendation is to not light off anything that’s going to generate enough heat or a spark to ignite the ground,” Kline said.

This year, the Decatur Fire Department has issued four licenses permitting professional fireworks.

One group has already displayed the fireworks. The Southside Country Club and the Decatur Country Club each have their festivities planned for Monday, July 3. The Decatur Park District will display the city’s fireworks over Lake Decatur at dusk on Independence Day.

Even after the weekend rains, the Illinois counties range from being categorized as D0, Abnormally Dry, to D2, Severe Drought, on the U.S. drought monitor.

According to JC Fultz, public information officer for the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, dry vegetation can combust quicker, leading to a fire that can spread quickly out of control.

“If the fire remains unchecked, it can spread to structures that are in the vicinity of where the origination of the fire took place,” he said. “This is why we encourage everyone to leave fireworks to the professionals.”

Another concern for local firefighters is the use of outdoor grills. This year, the Decatur Fire Department has attacked more fires caused by small embers or pieces of charcoal on the ground.

“And Fourth of July and grilling seem to go hand in hand,” Kline said.

Fireworks vendors must be licensed in order to sell even novelty items, the deputy chief said.

“They can’t just set up a tent or a trailer somewhere without getting the blessing from the city,” Kline said. “We would have to inspect the product that they’re selling to make sure that it is in fact legal.”

In Decatur, fireworks are illegal unless the person lighting them is trained and permitted, Kline said.

Professional fireworks companies are required to go through checklists. They must also be registered with the OSFM and work with the local jurisdiction.

The amount of rain and how quickly the vegetation recovers may help with some of the restrictions.

“Either way, if you are shooting off fireworks too close to a structure, it doesn’t matter whether or not you are in a drought,” Fultz said. “It only takes a few embers or sparks to cause a fire which could spread quickly throughout that structure.”

Official fireworks professionals are trained and require a rigorous checklist to ensure safety is a top priority, Fultz said.

“Local jurisdictions will inspect the shoot site and make sure the company is following all the correct procedures and that the public is far enough away from the fallout zone,” he said. “This doesn’t always occur when people purchase and shoot consumer fireworks. Most don’t have any formal training, and accidents happen every year.”

Fultz said the risk is simply not worth it.

“Every year across the state accidental fires, burn injuries, loss of limbs and deaths occur due to the use of fireworks,” he said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks started an estimated 12,264 fires in 2021, including 2,082 structure fires, 316 vehicle fires, and 9,866 outside and other fires. These fires caused 29 civilian injuries and $59 million in direct property damage.

“In Illinois during the July 2022 seasonal reporting period, 44 hospitals and facilities reported a total of 168 injuries,” Fultz said.

More than 50% of the injuries affected hands and injuries to the head/face and eyes. Other injuries included first and second degree burns as well as lacerations and abrasions.

During last year’s season, dismemberment/amputation injuries increased to 20 as compared to seven in 2021.

According to the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, sparklers burn at 1,200 degrees.

“Consider using glow sticks or other safer items,” Fultz said.

