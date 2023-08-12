Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents and drivers of the possibility of severe storms Friday morning.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. How likely…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Tod…