The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Decatur, IL
