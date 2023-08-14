The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.