Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Decatur, IL
