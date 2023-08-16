Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents and drivers of the possibility of severe storms Friday morning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…