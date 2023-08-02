The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2023 in Decatur, IL
