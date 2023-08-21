The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.