The Decatur area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 114. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until FRI 10:00 PM CDT.