The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Residents, workers adjusting their regular routines in anticipation of the hottest temperatures of the summer.
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
An excessive heat watch begins Sunday and continues through Wednesday for portions of Central Illinois.