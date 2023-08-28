The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Residents, workers adjusting their regular routines in anticipation of the hottest temperatures of the summer.
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly clo…