Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Decatur, IL
