Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Decatur, IL
