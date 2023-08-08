The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. How likely…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will…
Disaster proclamation stems from severe weather, tornadoes and derecho of June 29 to July 2.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 68 degrees is toda…