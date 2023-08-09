The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Decatur, IL
