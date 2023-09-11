It will be a warm day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.