The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in Decatur, IL
