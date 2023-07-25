DECATUR — The forecast this week calls for high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s most days, with Friday predicted to reach a high of near 100 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, conditions call for sunny days and only slightly cooler nights, with a 30% chance of rain overnight on both Wednesday and Friday. Temperatures will remain high through at least Sunday. Heat advisories are anticipated later in the week.

In dangerously high temperatures, officials warn that vigorous activity can be dangerous, and even without excessive high temperatures, never leave children or pets in closed vehicles even briefly.

The Macon County Emergency Management Agency released a list Monday of local cooling centers that can offer some relief for people who don't have air conditioning of their own.

The list includes:

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo St., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday;

Illinois Department of Human Service, 1027 N. Water St., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday;

Blue Mound Village Hall, 301 N. Railroad Ave., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Forsyth Public Library, 268 S. Elwood St., 9 to 8 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday;

Harristown Village Hall, 185 N. Kembark St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Macon City Hall, 10539 S. Woodcock, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Mount Zion School District office, 1595 W. Main St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Whitmore/Oreana Community Center, 407 S. View St., Oreana, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call first at 217-853-2339;

Warrensburg Village Hall, 155 Main St., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.