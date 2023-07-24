DECATUR — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has added 13 additional counties to the disaster proclamation issued for the severe weather, tornadoes and derecho of June 29 to July 2.

The new counties are Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Monroe, Moultrie, Pike, Scott and Vermillion. The original declaration covered Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon and Washington counties.

This new proclamation allows additional local entities increased access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in response and recovery efforts.

The storms produced heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hail, tornadoes, and straight-line winds. Central Illinois experienced a derecho that brought damaging straight-line winds resulting in five confirmed tornadoes, along with wind gusts in excess of 100 mph across multiple counties.

On July 2, storms produced heavy rainfall of eight inches in a short period of time that caused flash flooding in the Chicago area, and power outages and downed trees in Northern Illinois.

Based on reports received by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, local resources have been exhausted and state resources are needed to recover from the effects of these severe storms.

