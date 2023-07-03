DECATUR — Stephen Haile has lost track of his days.

As manager of construction services for Ameren Illinois, he has been at the center of the action as thousands of workers and contractors fanned out across the state to clean up after severe storms swept the region last week.

“We were impacted across our entire service area,” Haile said. “We’ll be (working) around the clock until all power is restored.”

Ameren Illinois territory begins at Interstate 80 near LaSalle and runs through to the southern tip of Illinois. About 200,000 customer outages were restored between Thursday and Monday afternoon, the utility said, with some 21,000 customers still out of power as of 1 p.m.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, the number had dropped to roughly 14,000.

The damage came as a result of several consecutive days of severe weather, most notably on Thursday, when winds exceeded 100 mph at some points. This caused extensive damage to the electric infrastructure, Ameren officials said; approximately 1,300 poles had been damaged or destroyed.

Most of the remaining outages as of Monday were in Macon, Champaign, Madison, Monroe, Vermilion and St. Clair counties. More than 3,000 workers — both Ameren employees and contractors — were striving to restore service, and crews were assisted by resources from 12 states.

Ameren spokesperson Marcelyn Love described the effort as a "full-scale operation."

“They have been all-hands-on-deck and have been getting supplies to various parts of the territory,” Love said. “We’re just trying to keep things moving.”

Damage from Thursday's storms touched much of the state, causing substantial damage to trees and crops. Large hail was reported in multiple locations, including some larger than 3 inches in Tuscola. The storms also brought heavy rainfall — over 2 inches in 24 hours in parts of McLean, Richland, Clark and Crawford counties — and a confirmed five tornadoes left a trail of destruction through Sangamon, Christian and Logan counties.

As Ameren workers and contractors worked toward repairs, residents and businesses in a number of communities stepped up to help. Services have included food, shelter, and bedding. “We’re very appreciative,” Love said. “Our work couldn’t be done without them.”

Ameren Illinois’ emergency operations center is based in Decatur.

“They oversee the entire operation, they are the hub of the wheel,” Haile said. “And they have been activated since Thursday.”

Ameren also has mobile storm trailers continuously filled with supplies for easy access after a storm has hit an area. They can be transported to a central location and are outfitted with everything the contractors may need to restore power as soon as possible.

“We’re able to spot-drop those in areas that may be not as closely tied to an operating center, to keep crews from having to drive 30 to 40 miles to get more material,” Haile said.

So far, the crews have not had any supply chain issues, Haile said. “We’re hoping that we’re nearing the end stretch,” he said. “Both our workers, I’m sure, are excited about that as well as our customers.”

Photos: Storm damage in Decatur