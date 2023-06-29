DECATUR — An unusually big “bow echo” storm roared its way through Central Illinois Thursday afternoon, ripping down trees and power lines and sparking widespread power outages that hit thousands of family and business customers.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln recorded wind speeds ranging from 60 mph to as high as 80 mph in Coles County where heavy tree damage was reported.

A wind gust in Decatur was clocked at 75 mph and the city, like much of the region, was littered with downed trees and power lines. Power blackouts were widespread with Ameren Illinois reporting nearly 16,000 customers without electricity in the Decatur area mid-afternoon, part of some 176,000 outages across the utility’s service area.

In Central Illinois, the damage and high winds raked a zone that stretched from Decatur down to Mattoon and Charleston and north towards Bloomington.

“We’re still gathering reports but what we can say is mostly straight line wind damage but we can’t rule out a quick spin-up,” said NWS Meteorologist Mike Albano.

“Along the leading edge of those storms it was possible there was a tornado somewhere along the path.”

He said this storm front is known as a “bow echo” because of its shape and said what we just experienced was unusually big. “It’s quite rare and not too often we get something like this plowing through the entire state of Illinois,” he added.

The results were a swirling chaos of flying tree branches and falling trees that kept fire crews and police busy all afternoon responding to emergency calls.

An early evening survey of the west side of town, near the closed Dennis School buildings, revealed multiple downed trees on cars and homes and many roads covered in limbs and leaves.

The high speed winds mangled signs outside some businesses. Portions of a handful of streets were sectioned or completely blocked off as residents awaited Ameren response crews and assessed their own damage.

One such resident was Mandi Swan, who told the Herald & Review she was inside her home at the corner of Monroe Street and Prairie Avenue early Thursday afternoon when she heard a loud booming noise, followed by the sound of one of her daughters screaming.

Swan went outside to find that her daughter was unharmed, but her house was not.

A tree in their backyard had fallen into their recently-renovated house, taking a power line down with it.

At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Swan said she was expecting a long wait before response crews could fully clean up the damage.

“The fire marshal came by, and he went back, he took a look at it, he said, ‘Just stay away from it,’” Swan said. “He said, there’s so many fires in the city right now that, you know, when Ameren can get to you, they’ll get to you.”

But Macon County ESDA Coordinator Tammy Schneider told the Herald & Review she had heard no reports of serious injuries and wanted to keep it that way: “People just really need to be aware of those downed power lines because they are so dangerous,” she added. “Be cognizant of your surroundings and take extra care.”

The storm front also brought forth a deluge of rain which ranged from ¾ of an inch to 2¼ inches throughout Central Illinois. And while the destructive power of the storm wasn’t welcome, the rainfall certainly was for an area already headed into drought conditions.

“As rainfall amounts go, we did get some pretty beneficial rainfall with this event,” said Albano.

And the deluge brought other fringe benefits, too, washing away some of the choking smoke that has been blanketing the area as wild fires burn out of control in parched Canada.

Albano said smoke continues to linger at higher altitudes and so we’re not in the clear just yet, but the storm had done much to power wash away the fumes clouding the area several hundred feet above ground.

“The air quality is much improved,” he added.

Hillside Bethel Tabernacle Church had to dismiss summer camp early on Thursday due to the storm.

"The church has a big limb on the roof, a privacy fence blown over, and we still don’t have power," said the Rev. Kevin Horath, senior pastor. "We had to let summer camp out early and still waiting to see about tomorrow."

A tree fell in Mary Jo Fromm's yard and damaged the home's siding and the pool her special-needs daughter Heaven uses, but that isn't the worst part. Their power is off, and Heaven depends on machinery.

"She needs power to charge a suction machine for her tracheotomy to clear her airway to breathe, to charge her feeding pump which is where she gets the majority of her nutrients, and to power a pulse-ox machine which monitors her heart and breathing while sleeping due to having epilepsy and requiring an overnight feed while asleep," Fromm said.

Friday’s forecast promises more rain with a few storms that could be “strong to severe” but the overall onslaught won’t be anywhere near as bad as Thursday.

“They won’t carry nearly the punch or cover the breadth of area that Thursday’s storm did,” said Albano.

Staff writers Taylor Vidmar and Valerie Wells contributed to this report.

Close 1970: Water, water everywhere Monday, especially at Prairie Avenue and Broadway. It was enough to give some motorists that sinking feeling. 1967: This scene is not the bayous of Louisiana but Fairview Park. The footbridge in the middle of the picture is closed because of the flooding. Autumn went out Thursday as it had come in - wet. More than an inch of rain fell Thursday, making the total for fall 15.52 inches of precipitation. Last year's total was 8.08 inches. 1959: Several feet of water in the Route 51 subway at the north edge of Maroa caused detour of traffic. A stalled tractor-trailer at th enorth side was a signal to drivers that the subway was impassible. 1971: This police squad car was stationed on N. Country Club Road south of E. William Street Road to warn motorists of flooding. 1968: Heavy rain creates a hardship for many persons in Decatur when their basements flood and difficulties in general when intersection and subways flood. But for young boys like Alvin Lewis, 6, it's an opportunity for the fun to be found in putting on boots and going wading. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Carl Lewis of 1228 N. 20th St. This was the scene Friday on Grand Avenue at Torrence Park. 1958: Bob Keck, Niantic, a Navy man home on leave, takes a hydroplane ride in the 600 block E. Center St. after a heavy rain shorly after 9 a.m. today. Keck was working on his boat in a filling station owned byhis father, at Broadway and Center St. when the 1.02 inches of rain gave him a closeby testing area. 1967: More than an inch of rain early this morning flooded many intersections. Here, a car plows through hubcap-deep water at the intersection of 23rd and Logan streets. The intersection is in an area which frequently floods, and in a precinct where residents voted more than 2-1 against a sewer bond referendum last spring. 1971 1981: No, speedboats haven't started looking like pickup trucks. This was the scene on N. Water St. at Pershing Ave. this morning as the area received another 3/4 inch of rain within half an hour. This torrential storm defeated the storm sewer system's ability to carry it away and made driving treacherous throughout the city. 1938: Pictures is the foot bridge over Stevens Creek in the west end addition of Fairview park which is isolated by the swollen stream. 1977: Children splash their way across N. Main Street and Grand Avenue. 1986: The water was deep Friday evening at Whippoorwill and Meadowlark drives. 1987: Philip Bateman waited under the Decatur Public Library awning. 1970: This house, near Maynor Dr. and 44th St., is surrounded by water from weekend rains. 1965 1971: The drivers of these autos had to be very cautious in negotiating this lake in the 2800 Block N. Water St. early this morning. Water accumulated in large amounts on several streets and in some underpasses in the city as a result of the more than three inches of rain which fell last night and this morning. High water stranded some motorists this morning. 1938: Traffic through the Illinois Terminal railway subway on route 48 near the No. 6 firehouse was halted last night by the high water. Shown are two cars which stalled in the underpass. Passengers were forced to wade out and it was several hours before wreckers could tow the cars to dry ground. 1970: Springs rains bring spring floods. 1983: Stalled cars, flooded subways, impassable streets and perhaps a flooded basement or two aggravated folks in Central Illinois Friday, as a record 3.69 inches of rain fell on the Decatur area. 1948: Heavy morning rains flooded the street and sidewalk at the intersection of East Wood and South Jasper streets and covered the floor inside the Raffington Drug store on the corner. Water was up to the doors of other business buildings but did not pass the doors, proprietors said. UNDATED 1987: Some folks seem to enjoy rain. Others seem to guard against it. Some wince and some just go about business as usual. It seldom falls without comment - too much or too little, too late or about time. Welcome or not, the rain comes and the rain goes. 1986: Water swamps car near Millikin University. 1977: Heavy rains and poor drainage in the 2300 Block E. Logan St. made the street a mini-lake 1935: Streets throughout the city were flooded Monday when a sudden downpour brought more than one and fourth inches of rainfall in an hour. Children in the 2100 block East Giles found a miniature lake in their front yards. 1938: Creeks and rivers near Decatur were swollen today by 2.06 inches of rain since yesterday noon. The parking area in the west end of Fairview park was partly inundated by Stevens Creek. 1975: As nearly an inch of rain fell in Decatur Tuesday, streets and intersections flooded quickly, creating difficult driving conditions in many areas. One driver was still determined to make his way in spite of the one and a half feet of water that stood in front of the Tops Big Boy Restaurant at the intersection of N. Water St. and Pershing Rd. 1967: More than an inch of rain early this morning flooded many intersections. Here, a car plows through hubcap-deep water at the intersection of 23rd and Logan streets. 1971 1989: It was a cold, wet day in Decatur Thursday. An unidentified man and young girl dash from the downtown parking lot to William Street, paying particular attention tot heir footing on the slippery asphalt. 1990: Duane Brennan, Decatur, holds an umbrella over his sister, Becky, as he walks her home Tuesday from a Brownie meeting. 1992: Tim Gipson rides a bike off a ledge into deep water underneath the railroad underpass on North Main Street Saturday after heavy rains flooded the street. Gipson and Jason Prosser, lower right, saw motorists stalled int eh 4-foot deep water and stopped of offer assistance. the boys decided to play in the water after thy were no longer needed. 1993: Jim and Sally Ronbson of Hamburg show Bart Smith their patio, which faces the Mississippi River. 192: Tony Best, 24, lends a hand to motorist Iona Seefeldt after Seefeldt's car stalled in overflow rain water on North Main Street. 1993: Ray Ontis and his 11-year-old son, Kevin, take Jean Moore and other counseling team members across the swollen Illinois river from Nutwood to Hardin. They encounter the break in the Nutwood levee halfway through the 20-minute boat ride. 1993: Donald Davis, Oreana, is used to wading out in high water to get his paper when there's a substantial rain such as Monday's. 'Everytime we get a big rain we get flooded,' said Davis who's lived in his house on Northeast Street for the last 14 years. 1937: Merchants and residents at Wood and Jasper streets needed row boats. 1985: Bill Lewis looks on as Mike Morganthaler comes form putting a cable on his partially submerged backhoe. The backhoe slipped off an embankment and became stuck as a result of heavy rain collecting below a newly made road. 1985: The rain-swollen Sangamon River overflowed its banks, leaving Lincoln Park Drive under water Tuesday. 1977: Here is Decatur, a myriad of rivers and lakes - but it wasn't planned taht way. Decatur's waterways, pictured here, were created with little advance notice by a three-inch rain that fell in a 30-minute period on Aug. 20. History photos: Central Illinois rainy weather and flooding A look back at the rains and floods of the past. 1970: Water, water everywhere Monday, especially at Prairie Avenue and Broadway. It was enough to give some motorists that sinking feeling. 1967: This scene is not the bayous of Louisiana but Fairview Park. The footbridge in the middle of the picture is closed because of the flooding. Autumn went out Thursday as it had come in - wet. More than an inch of rain fell Thursday, making the total for fall 15.52 inches of precipitation. Last year's total was 8.08 inches. 1959: Several feet of water in the Route 51 subway at the north edge of Maroa caused detour of traffic. A stalled tractor-trailer at th enorth side was a signal to drivers that the subway was impassible. 1971: This police squad car was stationed on N. Country Club Road south of E. William Street Road to warn motorists of flooding. 1968: Heavy rain creates a hardship for many persons in Decatur when their basements flood and difficulties in general when intersection and subways flood. But for young boys like Alvin Lewis, 6, it's an opportunity for the fun to be found in putting on boots and going wading. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Carl Lewis of 1228 N. 20th St. This was the scene Friday on Grand Avenue at Torrence Park. 1958: Bob Keck, Niantic, a Navy man home on leave, takes a hydroplane ride in the 600 block E. Center St. after a heavy rain shorly after 9 a.m. today. Keck was working on his boat in a filling station owned byhis father, at Broadway and Center St. when the 1.02 inches of rain gave him a closeby testing area. 1967: More than an inch of rain early this morning flooded many intersections. Here, a car plows through hubcap-deep water at the intersection of 23rd and Logan streets. The intersection is in an area which frequently floods, and in a precinct where residents voted more than 2-1 against a sewer bond referendum last spring. 1971 1981: No, speedboats haven't started looking like pickup trucks. This was the scene on N. Water St. at Pershing Ave. this morning as the area received another 3/4 inch of rain within half an hour. This torrential storm defeated the storm sewer system's ability to carry it away and made driving treacherous throughout the city. 1938: Pictures is the foot bridge over Stevens Creek in the west end addition of Fairview park which is isolated by the swollen stream. 1977: Children splash their way across N. Main Street and Grand Avenue. 1986: The water was deep Friday evening at Whippoorwill and Meadowlark drives. 1987: Philip Bateman waited under the Decatur Public Library awning. 1970: This house, near Maynor Dr. and 44th St., is surrounded by water from weekend rains. 1965 1971: The drivers of these autos had to be very cautious in negotiating this lake in the 2800 Block N. Water St. early this morning. Water accumulated in large amounts on several streets and in some underpasses in the city as a result of the more than three inches of rain which fell last night and this morning. High water stranded some motorists this morning. 1938: Traffic through the Illinois Terminal railway subway on route 48 near the No. 6 firehouse was halted last night by the high water. Shown are two cars which stalled in the underpass. Passengers were forced to wade out and it was several hours before wreckers could tow the cars to dry ground. 1970: Springs rains bring spring floods. 1983: Stalled cars, flooded subways, impassable streets and perhaps a flooded basement or two aggravated folks in Central Illinois Friday, as a record 3.69 inches of rain fell on the Decatur area. 1948: Heavy morning rains flooded the street and sidewalk at the intersection of East Wood and South Jasper streets and covered the floor inside the Raffington Drug store on the corner. Water was up to the doors of other business buildings but did not pass the doors, proprietors said. UNDATED 1987: Some folks seem to enjoy rain. Others seem to guard against it. Some wince and some just go about business as usual. It seldom falls without comment - too much or too little, too late or about time. Welcome or not, the rain comes and the rain goes. 1986: Water swamps car near Millikin University. 1977: Heavy rains and poor drainage in the 2300 Block E. Logan St. made the street a mini-lake 1935: Streets throughout the city were flooded Monday when a sudden downpour brought more than one and fourth inches of rainfall in an hour. Children in the 2100 block East Giles found a miniature lake in their front yards. 1938: Creeks and rivers near Decatur were swollen today by 2.06 inches of rain since yesterday noon. The parking area in the west end of Fairview park was partly inundated by Stevens Creek. 1975: As nearly an inch of rain fell in Decatur Tuesday, streets and intersections flooded quickly, creating difficult driving conditions in many areas. One driver was still determined to make his way in spite of the one and a half feet of water that stood in front of the Tops Big Boy Restaurant at the intersection of N. Water St. and Pershing Rd. 1967: More than an inch of rain early this morning flooded many intersections. Here, a car plows through hubcap-deep water at the intersection of 23rd and Logan streets. 1971 1989: It was a cold, wet day in Decatur Thursday. An unidentified man and young girl dash from the downtown parking lot to William Street, paying particular attention tot heir footing on the slippery asphalt. 1990: Duane Brennan, Decatur, holds an umbrella over his sister, Becky, as he walks her home Tuesday from a Brownie meeting. 1992: Tim Gipson rides a bike off a ledge into deep water underneath the railroad underpass on North Main Street Saturday after heavy rains flooded the street. Gipson and Jason Prosser, lower right, saw motorists stalled int eh 4-foot deep water and stopped of offer assistance. the boys decided to play in the water after thy were no longer needed. 1993: Jim and Sally Ronbson of Hamburg show Bart Smith their patio, which faces the Mississippi River. 192: Tony Best, 24, lends a hand to motorist Iona Seefeldt after Seefeldt's car stalled in overflow rain water on North Main Street. 1993: Ray Ontis and his 11-year-old son, Kevin, take Jean Moore and other counseling team members across the swollen Illinois river from Nutwood to Hardin. They encounter the break in the Nutwood levee halfway through the 20-minute boat ride. 1993: Donald Davis, Oreana, is used to wading out in high water to get his paper when there's a substantial rain such as Monday's. 'Everytime we get a big rain we get flooded,' said Davis who's lived in his house on Northeast Street for the last 14 years. 1937: Merchants and residents at Wood and Jasper streets needed row boats. 1985: Bill Lewis looks on as Mike Morganthaler comes form putting a cable on his partially submerged backhoe. The backhoe slipped off an embankment and became stuck as a result of heavy rain collecting below a newly made road. 1985: The rain-swollen Sangamon River overflowed its banks, leaving Lincoln Park Drive under water Tuesday. 1977: Here is Decatur, a myriad of rivers and lakes - but it wasn't planned taht way. Decatur's waterways, pictured here, were created with little advance notice by a three-inch rain that fell in a 30-minute period on Aug. 20.