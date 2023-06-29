DECATUR — The powerful storm system that barreled through Central Illinois Thursday afternoon left a mass of downed trees, downed power lines and families and businesses without electricity.

Macon County ESDA Coordinator Tammy Schneider told the Herald & Review her office was still trying to assess the amount of damage done in the early afternoon onslaught.

“Lots of power lines down and a lot of trees down,” she said. “And I imagine some of it will be attributed to lightning strikes as well as wind but I am not exactly sure at this time; we just haven’t had time yet to do much of an assessment.”

More than 20% of Macon County customers were without power as of 1:30 p.m., according to Ameren Illinois' outage data.

The utility said 11,709 customers were without power as powerful storms swept through Central Illinois on Thursday afternoon. That worked out to roughly 22% of customers.

The region was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 5 p.m. The National Weather Service said a line of severe thunderstorms would bring widespread damaging wind gusts, and the possibility of large hail and tornadoes.

According to National Weather Service local storm reports, 75 mile per hour winds were recorded at the Decatur Airport shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Other Decatur area reports included a downed tree that took out multiple power lines near Enterprise School and large tree limbs down on the west side of town, all of which occurred around 1 p.m.

Across the state, there were 88,362 customers affected by outages as of 1:30 p.m.

Schneider said the Decatur Fire Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were kept busy answering dozens of calls for service. She said weather reports had indicated the worst of the storms had passed by, at least as far as she could tell, by early afternoon.

But she said rainy weather was set to persist towards the end of the afternoon and urged people to use caution on roads littered with debris and especially downed power lines.

“People just really need to be aware of those downed power lines because they are so dangerous,” she added. “Be cognizant of your surroundings and take extra care.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

