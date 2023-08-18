LINCOLN — The National Weather Service at Lincoln has issued an excessive heat watch beginning Sunday and continuing through Wednesday for portions of Central Illinois.

According to the weather service, the dangerously hot conditions will have the possibility of heat index values up to 108 degrees.

South-southwest winds are expected to be around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the weather service stated. "Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned building, limit time outdoors, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

