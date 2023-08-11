UPDATE 9:20 A.M.: The National Weather Service has cancelled the severe thunderstorm warning.

"The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled," officials said.

***

DECATUR — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Macon, Sangamon, Christian and Logan counties.

"Some of these storms will be strong to locally severe, with damaging winds the main concern," the weather service stated on their website. "The storms are expected to weaken as they approach east Central Illinois."

At 8:55 a.m. the weather service reported severe thunderstorms rot that severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Forsyth to Niantic, moving southeast at 45 mph.

Damaging winds with 60 mph gusts are possible. The warning extends to 9:30 a.m.

"Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects," the weather service stated.

Photos: Storm damage in Decatur