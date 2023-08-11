UPDATE 9:20 A.M.: The National Weather Service has cancelled the severe thunderstorm warning.
"The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled," officials said.
DECATUR — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Macon, Sangamon, Christian and Logan counties.
"Some of these storms will be strong to locally severe, with damaging winds the main concern," the weather service stated on their website. "The storms are expected to weaken as they approach east Central Illinois."
At 8:55 a.m. the weather service reported severe thunderstorms rot that severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Forsyth to Niantic, moving southeast at 45 mph.
Damaging winds with 60 mph gusts are possible. The warning extends to 9:30 a.m.
"Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects," the weather service stated.
Photos: Storm damage in Decatur
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causes downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
A City of Decatur employee takes pictures of a vehicle struck by a fallen tree on West Main Street while assessing damage following severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
Reginald Wiggins, Charlene Wiggins, and Robert Cunningham look at damage on their house after a tree fell and pulled down wires during severe storms in Decatur on Thursday.
A Decatur Fire official steps over a felled street lamp on North College Street while responding to damage following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
Bruce Glass looks at the damage of fallen trees on West Main Street following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
A tree in Decatur smokes after it was damaged by a destructive storm system on Thursday.
Charlene Wiggins looks at the damage on her house after a tree fell and pulled down wires during sever thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
Will Porter, a Servpro field tech, works to fix the shattered windows on the Orlando Apartments building following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
Will Porter, a Servpro field tech, works to fix the shattered windows on the Orlando Apartments building following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
