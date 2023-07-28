The Macon County Emergency Management Agency has released a list of local cooling centers that can offer some relief for people who don't have air conditioning of their own.

The list includes:

• Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;

• Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo St., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday;

• Illinois Department of Human Service, 1027 N. Water St., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;

• Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday;

• Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday;

• Blue Mound Village Hall, 301 N. Railroad Ave., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

• Forsyth Public Library, 268 S. Elwood St., 9 to 8 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday;

• Harristown Village Hall, 185 N. Kembark St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;

• Macon City Hall, 10539 S. Woodcock, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

• Mount Zion School District office, 1595 W. Main St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday;

• Whitmore/Oreana Community Center, 407 S. View St., Oreana, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call first at 217-853-2339;

• Warrensburg Village Hall, 155 Main St., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.