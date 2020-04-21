Weekly music event retains sense of community in Assumption

The Assumption Community Pride Association is the driving force behind the sing-alongs, and you can find details of the next one posted toward the end of the week on its Facebook page.

Another one of the lead organizers, Courtney Hiler, said they’ve had around 100 people show up for the typical vehicular musical interlude and not all of them hail from Assumption. “We’ve had some come from other towns like Pana, Moweaqua and even Fillmore,” said Hiler.

“I think people like it because it’s just nice to see each other and have a reason to get out of the house right now. It builds some positivity into your week, gives you something to look forward to.”

Like so many of the best things in life, it’s also short and sweet. The whole show is over in less than 30 minutes but they always manage to cover a lot of ground. On Easter Sunday there were some real live guest singers and Fire Chief Herb Palmer dressed as a white Easter Bunny for the kids and young at heart.

And after each song session, the fire trucks always do a brief looping tour of the town belting out the song of choice from their vehicle PAs. On the Sunday just past the lyrics seemed particularly appropriate: “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers.