Weekly music event retains sense of community in Assumption

ASSUMPTION — The assumption in Assumption is there is no need to social distance alone when you can do it in groups with a song in your heart to foster a sense of community in these troubled times.
So every Sunday at 7 p.m. people drive to a spot in town announced on Facebook and remain in their parked cars and trucks so as to maintain a careful virus safety gap. And then they listen and sing along to songs blasted over the PA system on Assumption Fire Department vehicles.
Each brief musical gathering, which have been taking place for the past five weeks, features “God Bless America” and then one unique song for that occasion.
“The country singer Joe Diffey had just passed away from COVID-19 and so that week we did his song ‘John Deere Green” and we gathered outside of Sloan’s (Implement), since they are the John Deere dealer,” said Abby Corzine, one of residents who helped get the event, known as a “Quaran-Tune” off the ground.
Corzine said the idea came from seeing other communities throughout the United States and across the world doing similar outreach to maintain a connection to what we all used to take for granted: the sense of community that comes from being around friends and neighbors.
“I think everybody has been going stir crazy for sure,” added Corzine. “So, for a while, we can all see each other and sing along.”
The Assumption Community Pride Association is the driving force behind the sing-alongs, and you can find details of the next one posted toward the end of the week on its Facebook page.
Another one of the lead organizers, Courtney Hiler, said they’ve had around 100 people show up for the typical vehicular musical interlude and not all of them hail from Assumption. “We’ve had some come from other towns like Pana, Moweaqua and even Fillmore,” said Hiler.
“I think people like it because it’s just nice to see each other and have a reason to get out of the house right now. It builds some positivity into your week, gives you something to look forward to.”
Like so many of the best things in life, it’s also short and sweet. The whole show is over in less than 30 minutes but they always manage to cover a lot of ground. On Easter Sunday there were some real live guest singers and Fire Chief Herb Palmer dressed as a white Easter Bunny for the kids and young at heart.
And after each song session, the fire trucks always do a brief looping tour of the town belting out the song of choice from their vehicle PAs. On the Sunday just past the lyrics seemed particularly appropriate: “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers.
“I think this event gets people’s hopes up and helps us all to come together as we go through this pandemic,” said Palmer, who’s been a member of the volunteer fire department for 25 years. “We’re just glad to be part of it.”
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.