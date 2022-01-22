Welcome Home Project invites 7 Afghan evacuees to Decatur

DECATUR — The Afghan Welcome Home Project is temporarily welcoming seven Afghan evacuees to the Decatur community.

They will be arriving in Decatur at around 3 p.m. Sunday and staying with a temporary host here for up to two weeks until a permanent residence is finalized in Bloomington.

Operations manager Ilene Henderson said these men are all former members of the Afghan National Army who fled Afghanistan during the August 2021 airlift.

As a result of being targeted by the Taliban, they had to leave their families behind in Afghanistan. They had tried to get into the airport with their families during the airlift, but it turned out to be too dangerous, Henderson said.

A welcome home rally will be hosted at the temporary residence, and anyone interested in attending or assisting in the move can contact Henderson at ilenemhenderson@gmail.com or 404-234-6513 for more information.

A sign-up list has also been created for items needed during their time here.

