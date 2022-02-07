Welcome Home Project resettles 10 Afghan evacuees in Arcola

ARCOLA — After the events of Aug. 15, when the Taliban captured the Afghan capital of Kabul, Army veteran Ilene Henderson received frantic calls from several former interpreters she worked with during her time in Afghanistan in 2003.

Having served in the military for 21 years, Henderson and her mother, Inge Henderson, and aunt, Sue Montgomery, decided to create the Afghan Welcome Home Project of Central Illinois to help support Afghan refugees with the hopes of relocating some to the regions into a home of their own.

Now, with about eight evacuees already resettled in Central Illinois, the Afghan Welcome Home Project has welcomed 10 more Afghan evacuees to Arcola.

“We really have had a great outpouring from the community and that’s been our thing from the beginning,” Henderson said. “That’s nothing against the official government resettlement process and infrastructure, it has its place but I don’t think anything can do as much as the power of the community and the people.”

Currently, Henderson said the 10 men are being temporarily housed in Arcola until they can find permanent jobs with a sustainable income that could lead to permanent housing.

The men served as members of the Afghan National Army working alongside the United States military and even helping special operations forces in missions as peers, Henderson said.

With their wives and children still back in Afghanistan, Henderson said they are determined to make money to send back home and eventually resettle their families in the states.

Unfortunately, there are already some roadblocks they have faced.

When looking for jobs, Henderson said some of the men were hoping to find skill-based positions as truck drivers or manufacturers since that was what they had experienced prior to the military. The problem is they would need to receive training and take a certification test to even get a chance.

Coupled with the fact that all of them speak little English and cannot read or write in their native language of Pashto, Henderson said it’s become increasingly difficult to find permanent positions for them to take.

“If there’s any kind of a challenge or roadblock that is encountered, everyone just seems to freak out and say they don’t want to have to deal with it rather than come up with an alternate way of doing things,” Henderson said. “Most of the guys that are here, no one speaks English but they all understand some works and are very intelligent and can learn.”

Another issue they have crossed has been with management companies refusing to rent property to anyone due to them not having a credit or background history that would show up, Henderson said.

Companies are even refusing when local organizations are willing to cosign and provide funds to cover the costs, so Henderson said they are now looking for private individuals who rent properties that might be interested.

Also, Henderson said each of the evacuees is here on humanitarian assistance, which is only valid for two years before they need to leave, and are looking for someone versed in immigration law to help file and apply for special immigrant visas that would allow them to stay.

“These guys have fought and put their lives on the line for the United States just as much as I did as an American veteran,” Henderson said. “I mean, I hold a personal responsibility to help them because they deserve as much help as possible.”

Individuals interested in volunteering or donating items to the evacuees can learn more at afghanwelcomehomeproject.blogspot.com about any opportunities or updates on necessities.

If someone seeking to help is local to the Arcola area, they can contact organizer Juanita Marner at 217-246-6141 to drop off donations.

A volunteer informational and planning meeting will also be held at the First Christian Church of Arcola, 311 E. Main St., at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The meeting will discuss both small and big ways to get involved in the project and help facilitate the resettlement of these evacuees in Central Illinois.

“There's something for everybody, whether it’s big or small there’s always something that anyone can do to contribute," Henderson said.

