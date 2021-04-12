 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Main and Bell streets will be reduced to one lane during Mount Zion repair work
0 comments
editor's pick

West Main and Bell streets will be reduced to one lane during Mount Zion repair work

{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — West Main and Bell streets will be reduced to one lane during repair work.

The public works department will be conducting repair work at the intersection of West Main and Bell streets starting 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the village of Mount Zion.

Gallery: 14 photos of Mount Zion residents from the Herald & Review archives

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Master Naturalist field day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News