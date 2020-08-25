West Nile virus found in Macon County mosquito sample

DECATUR — The Macon County Mosquito Abatement District on Tuesday said West Nile virus was found in a batch of mosquitoes. It is the first positive test of the year.
The department has traps at several sites and does tests weekly. A total of 255 tests have been performed.
There are no human cases of West Nile in the state.
