West Nile virus found in Macon County mosquito sample

DECATUR — The Macon County Mosquito Abatement District on Tuesday said West Nile virus was found in a batch of mosquitoes. It is the first positive test of the year.

The department has traps at several sites and does tests weekly. A total of 255 tests have been performed.

There are no human cases of West Nile in the state.

