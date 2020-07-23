Westfield man charged with woman's murder in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOLEDO — A Westfield man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a woman following an alleged domestic battery incident in Cumberland County.

State's Attorney Bryan Robbins has filed charges of murder with intent to kill and aggravated domestic battery against Toby Lane, 44, of Westfield alleging that he inflicted injuries on Bridget Duncan, 42 of Westfield on or about July 18 that led to her death early Wednesday morning at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

During a bond hearing Thursday afternoon, Robbins said the Illinois State Police investigation report found that Lane dropped off Duncan injured and topless early July 18 at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center emergency room. Robbins said Lane reportedly pinned a note to Duncan's clothes and said he would be right back, but then left the hospital and did not return.

The Champaign County Coroner's Office reported Thursday afternoon that preliminary autopsy results revealed that Duncan died from blunt force trauma to the head. An inquest will be held at a later date. This death is being investigated by the State Police and the coroner's office.