'What am I supposed to do for income?' Decision to close dine-in bars, restaurants serves up anger and frustration in Decatur

Shaun Pinkston, 23, works in the Lincoln Lounge kitchen. He said he can sympathize with his employers who are suddenly faced with a business stocked with food and drinks they can’t sell to anyone. “So you are sitting there watching all your fresh goods going bye-bye and losing money,” he added. “And you are not going to be able to do anything about it.”

Sunday’s actions were just the latest in a series of measures Pritzker has taken that, together, amount to what may be the broadest-scale shutdown of social activity in modern memory in Illinois, even surpassing the security measures taken in the immediate wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

But the actions also are in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health officials who say “social distancing” is one of the most effective ways of controlling the spread of the virus, for which there is not yet an effective vaccine.

The actions also came as the state reported 29 new cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 93 cases in 13 counties in the state. Five additional counties are now reporting cases – Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, and Winnebago. Other locations with cases include Chicago and Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair, and Woodford counties.