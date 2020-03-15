'What am I supposed to do for income?' Decision to close dine-in bars, restaurants serves up anger and frustration in Decatur

DECATUR — The decision to shut down bars and restaurants announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker went down like a case of flat beer among Decatur’s bar workers and customers Sunday evening.
Pritzker said the closure will begin at the close of business Monday and last through March 30 as the state tries to seal off what it fears are transmission venues for the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor did say the state was seeking ways to keep restaurant kitchens open and drive-through and curbside food pick up options would continue.
But that was cold comfort to Justin Morrison, working behind the bar Sunday at Decatur’s downtown Lincoln Square Lounge. “Oh, so now I don’t have a job until the end of the month,” said Morrison, 38, shaking his head in disgust. “Can I file for unemployment? And even if I can, it will take three to four weeks before I can get it. What am I supposed to do for income?”
Morrison said Pritzker, who spoke for a few minutes, left “10,000” unanswered questions in his wake about what bar and restaurant staff and their customers were supposed to do now.
“But he’s a billionaire, he doesn’t care, he gets to make the rules. He’s probably got his own chef and doesn't have to go anywhere to eat,” added Morrison. “I just don’t know what he’s thinking.”
Shaun Pinkston, 23, works in the Lincoln Lounge kitchen. He said he can sympathize with his employers who are suddenly faced with a business stocked with food and drinks they can’t sell to anyone. “So you are sitting there watching all your fresh goods going bye-bye and losing money,” he added. “And you are not going to be able to do anything about it.”
Sunday’s actions were just the latest in a series of measures Pritzker has taken that, together, amount to what may be the broadest-scale shutdown of social activity in modern memory in Illinois, even surpassing the security measures taken in the immediate wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
But the actions also are in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health officials who say “social distancing” is one of the most effective ways of controlling the spread of the virus, for which there is not yet an effective vaccine.
The actions also came as the state reported 29 new cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 93 cases in 13 counties in the state. Five additional counties are now reporting cases – Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, and Winnebago. Other locations with cases include Chicago and Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair, and Woodford counties.
In addition to ordering bars and restaurants to close to the public, Pritzker also directed state agencies to scale down operations while maintaining core functions and essential services. That means select employees will continue to report to work while others will either work remotely or remain at home, on call. All state employees will continue to be paid during the work stoppage, the administration said.
'Lose-lose all the way around'
Bar customer Moses Knapp likes the Lincoln Lounge and said the governor ought to have kept his policy decisions out of the places where people go to relax and enjoy themselves. Not only that, he said he felt sorry for the workers who make their living in the food and drink industry, one of the state’s major employers.
“If they laid you off without pay would that be good or would that be bad?” he asked a reporter. “There you go; people losing money is a lose-lose all the way around.”
Sunday’s bar and restaurant closure comes in the wake of other drastic state actions, including a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people and a shut down of grade and high schools. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Land of Lincoln has now risen to 93 but with no deaths reported. The worldwide outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day.
The death toll in the United States as a whole has climbed to 64, while infections neared 3,000.
While acknowledging the presence of the disease, some bar customers say its threat to the public is being blown out of proportion. Seventy-five-year-old Ed Jarvis has been a customer “forever” at Timbuktu, a bar on Decatur’s eastern edge, and he said he was sick of coronavirus being used as an excuse to curtail people’s freedom.
“This thing is supposed to be like the flu, and thousands of people die from the flu every year,” added Jarvis. “But how many have actually died from this coronavirus so far? There’s no comparison because the numbers are a lot lower.”
Jarvis, who lives near his favorite bar, said Pritzker was making “a mountain out of a molehill'' and he found it “disturbing” how quickly basic freedoms — such as eating and drinking where you want — could be snatched away.
“So what would I tell the governor?” he asked. “I’d tell him to knock off the crap, quit closing (expletive); in fact, don’t close nothing. If people want to go to this bar right here, fine. It’s the people’s choice, not the governor’s.”
In downtown Clinton, Joe Sartie, owner of Snapper’s Bar and Grill, said Sunday that he was planning to remain at his restaurant.
“This is my Alamo,” he said.
Sartie doesn’t expect his employees to work and they will get paid regardless. But Sartie will be on duty.
“How am I supposed to pay my employees and utilities and everything else if we are closed?” he asked. “I may lose this battle, but I run a business. I need to be open.”
Just minutes after Pritzker’s announcement, Sartie posted on Snapper’s Facebook page his disappointment with the announcement. “Enough is enough,” was among the sentiments he wrote.
'All in this together'
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe acknowledged Sunday that the closure of bars and restaurant dining rooms would affect local businesses, the Decatur economy and the city's budget, but said she understood why Gov. J.B. Pritzker took the step to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"Life is not business as usual and it won't be for some time," she said in a phone interview. "... We've been assured help would come for businesses that need it but we really don't what it will look like yet."
Moore Wolfe said the community should keep focused on the ultimate goal of the measures taken by the governor, which have also included limiting the size of public gatherings and events.
“We have to just keep focused on that this is about the greater good and the health of the public,” she said, adding: "This is something our generation has never seen before.”
Moore Wolfe said Sunday afternoon that officials were still discussing the situation and had not yet developed an official plan to respond to businesses that did not follow the governor's order. She pointed out that kitchens could remain open for delivery, drive-through and curbside pickup under the governor's orders.
"If they have a liquor license and refuse to comply, they could endanger their license," she said.
Moore Wolfe said officials understand that federal resources would be made available to help, but details and information about how quickly the help will come were not available.
"We are all in this together," the mayor said. "We have absolute faith that both of our hospitals and Crossing Healthcare can handle this."
Analisa Trofimuk and Kevin Barlow contributed.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid