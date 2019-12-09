What's next for the campaign to save the historic Lake Decatur pump house

Robertson introduced a seven-phase plan at the meeting as a road map for pump house salvation. It ranged from basic repairs, weather-proofing of the structure and creating access all the way up what Robertson describes as “the return to grandeur,” fully restoring the interior and exterior.

The aim would be to recreate the pump house as it was in its glory days when it housed water pumping machines for the former A.E. Staley Mfg. Co processing plant, with elaborately-furnished meeting space and events rooms above.

Robertson said each phase of the work could be funded separately and proceed as the money becomes available. Many big questions remain, however, including: How much is the total price tag? And who is going to foot the bill?

Robertson said he hoped community fundraising, donations and gifts of work in-kind would go a long way to getting it done. He said a phased plan meant work could stop at any stage. He said the concrete pump house is equipped to wait for better times.

“Left alone, it will still be there 500 years from now,” he added.