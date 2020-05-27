What’s the recovery rate for COVID-19 in Illinois? That number is now available. But it’s complicated.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the state moves toward easing restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic, health officials have offered a new way to study how often people are recovering from the infection.

It’s called the recovery rate, and the Illinois Department of Public Health began publishing the figure on its website over Memorial Day weekend. The site states that, as of the last count, 92% of those who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

The figure may seem self-explanatory, but experts caution that the latest number must be interpreted carefully, with a heavy dose of context. For example, the 92% rate is based on a group of people whose cases were confirmed more than six weeks ago, at a time when testing was offered mainly to very sick patients.

“They were disproportionately sampling the most severe cases,” said University of Chicago associate professor Sarah Cobey, who runs a lab that studies pathogens and their hosts and, more recently, has created models forecasting the coronavirus’ spread.