What to expect in Central Illinois weather today, next week

Tired of looking at snow? We've got some bad news.
Widespread light snow is set to continue across Central Illinois this morning, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln. Most accumulations should be less than an inch, but an inch or so of snow is more favored along a Macomb to Decatur to Mattoon line, the weather service said.
Snow-covered roads may result in slippery travel conditions. Illinois State Police reported working on multiple crashes shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 north of Williamsville in Sangamon County.
The snow is expected to end from west to east this afternoon, according to the weather service. There is another chance for very light snow accumulations after midnight tonight.
Looking into next week's forecast, there's more bad news: A stronger storm system is expected Wednesday through Thursday.
The weather service said heavy rain is possible Wednesday into Wednesday night, and heavy snow is possible starting Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday. Uncertainty remains in the strength and track of this system, however.
The weather service issued a hazardous outlook for the following counties: Cass, Champaign, Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Moultrie, Peoria, Piatt, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, Stark, Tazewell, Vermilion and Woodford.
Reader photos: How Central Illinois weathered the recent snowstorm
Wilson
Wapella
Sylvester
Sunny
Snowy commute
Snow time
Snow love
Snow day
Snow day
Sledding fun
Shoveling
Raven
Raven
Playing outside
Outside time
Onyx
Onyx
Ollie
Odell
Oakley Alexander
Normal snow scene
Normal
Normal
Normal
Normal
Mount Zion
Mount Zion
Minonk
Maggie
Lunchtime
Luna
Khaleesi
Hungry squirrel
Heyworth
Gus and Oakley
Great Pyrenees
Gibson City
Flanagan
Downs
Downs
Decatur fox
Decatur
Decatur
Decatur
Decatur
Danvers
Danvers
Coyote
Cosmo
Clinton
CeCe
Cardinals
Cardinal
Cameo
Brrr
Boris
Bloomington
Bloomington
Bloomington
Athena
Archie
A surprise drift
Mathieu Moran
