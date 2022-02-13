 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to expect in Central Illinois weather today, next week

NWS

The National Weather Service at Lincoln posted this graphic early Sunday. 

 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Tired of looking at snow? We've got some bad news. 

Widespread light snow is set to continue across Central Illinois this morning, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln. Most accumulations should be less than an inch, but an inch or so of snow is more favored along a Macomb to Decatur to Mattoon line, the weather service said. 

Snow-covered roads may result in slippery travel conditions. Illinois State Police reported working on multiple crashes shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 north of Williamsville in Sangamon County. 

The snow is expected to end from west to east this afternoon, according to the weather service. There is another chance for very light snow accumulations after midnight tonight.

Looking into next week's forecast, there's more bad news: A stronger storm system is expected Wednesday through Thursday.

The weather service said heavy rain is possible Wednesday into Wednesday night, and heavy snow is possible starting Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday. Uncertainty remains in the strength and track of this system, however. 

NWS graphic

The National Weather Service at Lincoln posted this graphic early Sunday. 

The weather service issued a hazardous outlook for the following counties: Cass, Champaign, Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Moultrie, Peoria, Piatt, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, Stark, Tazewell, Vermilion and Woodford.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

