What we know so far about the 2 coronavirus cases in Macon County announced Friday

DECATUR — The Macon County Crisis Communication Team on Friday evening announced that two people in Macon County have tested positive for coronavirus.
Here's what we know so far:
THE FIRST POSITIVE TEST: A woman in her 50s went to the HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital emergency room on Wednesday, the hospital said in a statement Friday evening. A positive confirmation for the virus that causes COVID-19 was received on Friday, the statement said.
The patient is under quarantine at St. Mary's and is in stable condition, the hospital said.
THE SECOND POSITIVE TEST: The person is a man in his 60s. He is in quarantine in his home and is experiencing mild symptoms, officials said. No additional information was released.
Both patients recently traveled to what are considered high-risk cities but officials did not have any further details at this time, officials said.
STATEWIDE DATA: Earlier Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 488 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including eight deaths. The numbers did not include the Macon County cases.
Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said the reports reinforce the need to practice social distancing and take other precautions.
"So many people think this is not a big deal," Binkley said. "This is a big deal. This is a global pandemic. People are losing their lives and we need to do everything we can to help save those precious lives."
THE TESTS: Macon County officials have also underscored the limited number of tests. Many with symptoms do not meet the state criteria for testing, and experts say people can spread the disease for days before they ever show symptoms. That's why officials say it is crucial to continue to practice social distancing and other precautions, regardless of the data.
"Testing capacity throughout our country is not what it needs to be," Binkley said. "There are probably many more people in our community and other communities who have COVID-19."
“We do not believe the general public to be at risk,” Moore Wolfe said.
