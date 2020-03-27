What we know so far about the 2 coronavirus cases in Macon County announced Friday

​Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said the reports reinforce the need to practice social distancing and take other precautions.

"So many people think this is not a big deal," Binkley said. "This is a big deal. This is a global pandemic. People are losing their lives and we need to do everything we can to help save those precious lives."

THE TESTS: Macon County officials have also underscored the limited number of tests. Many with symptoms do not meet the state criteria for testing, and experts say people can spread the disease for days before they ever show symptoms. That's why officials say it is crucial to continue to practice social distancing and other precautions, regardless of the data.