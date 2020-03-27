What we know so far about the 2 Macon County coronavirus cases announced Friday

WHAT'S NEXT: Both patients recently traveled to what are considered high-risk cities but officials did not have any further details at this time, officials said.

"Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patients in an effort to reduce the risk of additional community spread and transmission," the crisis team statement said.

STATEWIDE DATA: Earlier Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 488 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including eight deaths. The numbers did not include the Macon County cases.

​Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said the reports reinforce the need to practice social distancing and take other precautions.

"So many people think this is not a big deal," Binkley said. "This is a big deal. This is a global pandemic. People are losing their lives and we need to do everything we can to help save those precious lives."