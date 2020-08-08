WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Agencies limited on enforcement; statewide cases on the rise; virus worse in southern Illinois; Davis tests positive; agencies limited on enforcement

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
Agencies limited on enforcement
People may file complaints if businesses are not following mask guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but local health agencies have limited power to enforce rules.
Across the state, people can report complaints about businesses to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity — and they have been.
The department had received 3,438 complaints of businesses not complying with Restore Illinois guidelines between March 19 and Friday, Huffman said. Fifty-three of those complaints were received in the previous seven days.
MONDAY, AUGUST 3
Macon, Coles county cases spike
Macon County reported 24 new cases Sunday after reporting 15 on Saturday. Coles County reported a total of 33 during the same two-day period.
“Coles County is experiencing a high number of positive cases. We want to prevent Region 6 from going back to Phase 3," said Diana Stenger, health department administrator, of the state's phases for easing COVID-19-related public health restrictions. "Wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you are ill are known to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus. Failure to follow these steps could easily move Coles County and Region 6 back to a Phase 3 status.”
On Friday, the state announced that Champaign County was among 13 in the state in danger of having to reimpose social and economic restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. The states said each of those counties, which also included Sangamon, experienced outbreaks associated with business operations and other activities that pose higher risks for spreading the disease such as school graduation ceremonies, parties, social gatherings and people going to bars.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 4
Statewide cases on the rise
COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the state and Gov. J.B. Pritzker is hoping a new $5 million state advertising campaign will help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by encouraging use of face coverings.
Pritzker announced the campaign, which has the tagline “It only works if you wear it,” at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Operations Center in Springfield. The governor said the costs are reimbursable through federal coronavirus relief funds.
Pritzker said the campaign will permeate “really every kind of medium that you can think of,” including “a good deal on social media,” cable, broadcast TV, Hulu, YouTube and many other platforms.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5
Virus worse in southern Illinois
The novel coronavirus is worse in southern Illinois than it is in the Chicago area, and college parties thrown by returning students risk exacerbating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. JB Pritzker said at an appearance at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale Tuesday.
Pritzker said Jackson County, where Carbondale is located, is one of 11 counties in warning territory according to state metrics.
Southern Illinois’ Region 5 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan had a test positivity rate of 7.3 percent as of Aug. 1, while the Region 4 Metro East area on the Missouri border had a rate of 7.2 percent. Those were pushing the 8-percent threshold which would initiate state action to mitigate the spread of the virus.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 6
Rodney Davis tests positive
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, who spent the beginning of this week meeting with constituents in Central Illinois, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Taylorville Republican announced the diagnosis late Wednesday on Twitter and his congressional web page.
Davis hosted traveling office hours that brought him to Mount Zion on Monday and was in Monticello on Tuesday announcing his introduction of Gabby’s Law, legislation which would require hospitals to establish sepsis protocols.
Davis’ wife tested negative, he said, adding, “Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine.”
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7
Insurance companies face lawsuits
Allstate and other large auto insurers are facing lawsuits alleging they failed to sufficiently reduce premiums to Illinois policyholders as more drivers stay off the road during the coronavirus pandemic.
In six separate lawsuits filed in Cook County Circuit Court last week, Illinois policyholders allege insurers failed to provide “fair and appropriate” rebates and unfairly profited from high rates.
In Illinois, miles driven by motorists dropped by nearly two-thirds in the spring, according to the suits.
Each insurer offered some form of premium relief, but the suits allege it wasn’t enough to account for the drop in claims. The complaints compare the insurers to Bloomington-based State Farm, which in April offered most policyholders a 25% credit for the weeks between March 20 and May 31.
