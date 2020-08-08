WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Agencies limited on enforcement; statewide cases on the rise; virus worse in southern Illinois; Davis tests positive; agencies limited on enforcement

On Friday, the state announced that Champaign County was among 13 in the state in danger of having to reimpose social and economic restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. The states said each of those counties, which also included Sangamon, experienced outbreaks associated with business operations and other activities that pose higher risks for spreading the disease such as school graduation ceremonies, parties, social gatherings and people going to bars.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

Statewide cases on the rise

COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the state and Gov. J.B. Pritzker is hoping a new $5 million state advertising campaign will help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by encouraging use of face coverings.

Pritzker announced the campaign, which has the tagline “It only works if you wear it,” at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Operations Center in Springfield. The governor said the costs are reimbursable through federal coronavirus relief funds.

Pritzker said the campaign will permeate “really every kind of medium that you can think of,” including “a good deal on social media,” cable, broadcast TV, Hulu, YouTube and many other platforms.