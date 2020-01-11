WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Annexation; bowling; Hope Academy; Ed Asner; transitional housing facility; Macon County Board opts out

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5
Annexation push affecting others
City officials say they are working with local government units like library and fire protection districts that could be hurt financially by a major push to annex properties into Decatur.
The Decatur City Council last year annexed about 200 properties, part of an effort that officials said would help increase population numbers ahead of this year’s U.S. Census. Some of the annexed residents expressed unhappiness about the change, but they’re not the only ones affected. The city’s gain in people and property tax revenue could also mean lost revenue for library and fire protection districts, as well as township road districts.
MONDAY, JANUARY 6
Bowling qualifier at Spare Time
Spare Time hosted a United States Bowling Congress U.S. Open Direct Qualifier, attracting 25 top-notch players from as far as Chicago and Kentucky and Indiana. They paid $100 each to take part and the winner picked up a cash prize and qualified to compete in the USBC U.S. Open in Lincoln, Neb., from Feb. 16-23.
“Now winning that would be like winning the U.S. Open in golf,” said Spare Time business manager Shirlene Wilkin, 68. “It’s a very big deal, a lot of glory involved.”
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7
Future of Hope Academy discussed
Parents and teachers expressed frustration and concern about the future of Hope Academy on Monday, while school district officials say they are working to make positive changes.
District leaders are considering changing the school, 955 N. Illinois St., from a magnet school to a neighborhood boundary facility. While the meeting opened with a presentation on that possibility, discussions moved to the problems that those who spoke said teachers and students face on a daily basis.
Some of those who spoke said the school does not have adequate resources or enough staff. Officials have said they are working to fill positions in spite of a statewide teacher shortage.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
Movie shooting at Mount Zion Del's Popcorn Shop
From the outside, it looked like an ordinary day at Del’s Popcorn Shop in Mount Zion.
But these weren't ordinary customers and for Mike and Trudy Jacobs, owners of the store, the day was anything but ordinary. After all, it’s not every day your business is used as a set for a movie and you play host to acclaimed actor Ed Asner.
Asner was shooting scenes for a to-be-named film by Illinois director Robin Christian.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Leaders, lawmakers tour transitional housing facility
Community leaders and state lawmakers got a first look at the Decatur Transitional Housing Complex, a facility they said could help veterans, homeless people and those recently released from prison.
The facility at 2175 E. Pershing Road would house 50 people and offer programs to take place over a 90-day period, job training, culinary education and training, preparation for independent living, fitness, finance and money management classes and other programs meant to help them adjust to everyday life. It has not yet opened.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10
Macon County Board opts out
In contrast to lengthy hearings on the topic in surrounding areas, the Macon County Board on Thursday narrowly voted down allowing retailers to sell recreational cannabis in unincorporated areas — but without a single resident speaking for or against the move. The board also voted to examine the ban in a year.
“I was shocked there was no public comment,” said County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, R-Decatur. “We expected there to be many people here sharing their opinions.”
The vote was 11-9 to "opt out" of sales.
