WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Blood tests for pot; Millikin graduation; snow; football plan rescinded; impeachment; teaching assistants

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15

Police prepared to use blood tests for pot

Police in Decatur and Macon County are gearing up for what officials expect will be an increase in impaired drivers after recreational cannabis becomes legal in Illinois next month.

Enforcing the new law could be complicated because cannabis can take many forms, such as edibles, which can look and smell like regular food. While a breathalyzer test can detect whether a driver has been drinking, blood tests will be used to determine if someone is driving while impaired by cannabis — expanding on a tool police already use to find drugs in a driver’s system.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

Millikin graduates 120 students

Newly minted Millikin University graduate Ashley Brown loves her alma mater so much she says her dream job would be to come back and work there.