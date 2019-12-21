WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Blood tests for pot; Millikin graduation; snow; football plan rescinded; impeachment; teaching assistants

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15
Police prepared to use blood tests for pot
Police in Decatur and Macon County are gearing up for what officials expect will be an increase in impaired drivers after recreational cannabis becomes legal in Illinois next month.
Enforcing the new law could be complicated because cannabis can take many forms, such as edibles, which can look and smell like regular food. While a breathalyzer test can detect whether a driver has been drinking, blood tests will be used to determine if someone is driving while impaired by cannabis — expanding on a tool police already use to find drugs in a driver’s system.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16
Millikin graduates 120 students
Newly minted Millikin University graduate Ashley Brown loves her alma mater so much she says her dream job would be to come back and work there.
Brown was one of 120 grads at Sunday’s Winter Commencement and had just finished earning a bachelor’s degree with a communication major and an English writing minor. Her next targeted stop is Illinois State University, where she wants to pursue a master’s degree in that school’s college student administration personnel program. And, after all that, returning as an employee in Big Blue’s administration would suit the Decatur student just fine.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17
Snow covers Central Illinois
Much of Central Illinois was blanketed by 4 to 6 inches of snow on Sunday night and Monday, causing the closure of a number of schools in Macon and surrounding counties. City crews were out plowing Monday morning and drivers were urged to use caution.
The snow came as part of a winter storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in some places across the Midwest. Authorities said weather-related crashes caused at least nine deaths across several states.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18
Football playoff plan rescinded
The current system for regular-season scheduling and the playoffs for Illinois high school football will remain in place after member schools rescinded an earlier plan approved a proposal to rescind the district plan.
Schools would have been assigned to districts every two years in the same manner in which they are assigned to regionals and sectionals in other sports.
The plan was approved in December 2018, and was to go into effect for the 2021 season.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19
Country, county divided on impeachment
The leader of the Macon County Republican Party said the impeachment of President Donald Trump was unconstitutional and politically motivated.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump over charges that he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress in its investigation.
But Laura Zimmerman, chairwoman of the Macon County Democratic Party, said she felt Congress made the right call.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20
Teaching assistants get national attention
The dispute between Decatur teaching assistants and the school district gained national attention Thursday when Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren voiced support for the union on Twitter.
Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, first shared a video from the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants. Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, shared the same video several hours later.