WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Christmas decorations; cookie bake; The Vault; retiring transit manager; warm weather

The first level of The Vault opened in October 2018 and a lower level opened in August. Entry is free and trying to list everything it offers and does would require more space than this newspaper has pages -- video games, gaga ball (a kinder, gentler version of dodgeball, bowling (The Vault has its own mini lane), shuffleboard, table tennis, air hockey and on and on and on.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26

Decatur transit manager makes final stop

George Smith has been a valuable part of Decatur’s bus service for more than 46 years. But now it is time to end his time at the wheel.

“I drove for 22 years,” he said. “I was operations manager for the last 24 years.”

Smith has witnessed changes in the city and the local bus service. Before the Downtown Transit Center was built in 2002, Smith and other drivers parked the buses at various locations throughout downtown. “We parked on Prairie, around Central Park and William St.,” he said. “When the drivers had to go to the bathroom, they have to go into Osco or the bowling alley”