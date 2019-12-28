WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Christmas decorations; cookie bake; The Vault; retiring transit manager; warm weather

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22
Santa Claus still taking requests
Claus sat perched in his comfy chair waiting for children during the Santa Saturday and Toy Drive at Door 4 Brewing Company on Cerro Gordo St. He listened to children’s gift requests and gave them a treat before they took part in various activities, including marshmallow treat decorating and games.
The Door 4 staff also requested families bring a new game or toy for the toy drive. The event was created last year to assist Operation Warm Fuzzy in collecting toys for local children. During the holidays, the organization helps children who are in the hospital, visiting loved ones in the hospital or living in homeless shelters.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 23
Christmas decorations light the way
To each their own with Christmas decorations. But Decatur-area decorating veterans had some tips.
“Stay away from LED lights. It’s not easy to maintain and they’re expensive,” one said. “You just need to have patience and enjoy being outside.”
Simple lighting is a good choice, said another. Lights are fundamental for a successful display, and “One spotlight does just enough, compared to the little bitty lights.”
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24
Kids bake cookies for the holidays
Decatur resident Kihyree Hess learned the difference between sugar and baking powder. He was also taught that if the half-cup is dirty, he can use the quarter-cup twice.
The 7-year-old attended the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations Cookie Bake at St. Thomas Angela Hall.
CONO president Sue Lawson organized the event. Eight recipes were planned for children of various ages. Along with mixing and baking, they were taught other important details in creating the holiday treats, such as cleaning the utensils and hands.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25
The Vault in Clinton keeps teens safe
Michelle Witzke, founder of The Vault teen center in Clinton, wanted to create an after-school refuge where kids aged from sixth grade through high school could relax, play games, socialize, get help with their homework, grab a bite to eat and feel welcome and accepted.
The first level of The Vault opened in October 2018 and a lower level opened in August. Entry is free and trying to list everything it offers and does would require more space than this newspaper has pages -- video games, gaga ball (a kinder, gentler version of dodgeball, bowling (The Vault has its own mini lane), shuffleboard, table tennis, air hockey and on and on and on.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26
Decatur transit manager makes final stop
George Smith has been a valuable part of Decatur’s bus service for more than 46 years. But now it is time to end his time at the wheel.
“I drove for 22 years,” he said. “I was operations manager for the last 24 years.”
Smith has witnessed changes in the city and the local bus service. Before the Downtown Transit Center was built in 2002, Smith and other drivers parked the buses at various locations throughout downtown. “We parked on Prairie, around Central Park and William St.,” he said. “When the drivers had to go to the bathroom, they have to go into Osco or the bowling alley”
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27
Warm weather allows Central Illinoisans outside
A belated Christmas gift came to Central Illinois on Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-60s.
Decatur had recorded a high temperature of 62 degrees on Thursday afternoon, a few degrees shy of the 1942 record high of 65 degrees.
The city tied its record high of 63 degrees on Christmas Day.