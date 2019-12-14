WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Christmas parade; honored volunteers; Pump House; dual-campus plan; Millikin Cookie Party; Buffett donation

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8
Downtown Decatur streets filled for Christmas parade
The annual Decatur Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season downtown and creative floats by local organizations and businesses made for another bright and festive event. Launching north down Franklin Street, then continued west on North Street, south on Main Street and ended at the streets of Main and Macon.
Fifty-five floats were submitted this year, beating the total for last year. EarthMover Credit Union took over as parade organizer in 2018, formerly hosted by Decatur Jaycees. The parade has been held for decades and continuously since 1974, when it was organized by the Downtown Decatur Council.
New float submissions for this year included the Decatur Post Office, Shaner's Towing & Tire Inc. and Steps Dance Complex.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 9
Decatur volunteers up for national honors
Susan Rayhill and her husband Steve are both retired teachers. Their desire to help others didn’t stop after they stopped receiving a paycheck.
“I grew up helping on a farm,” Susan Rayhill said. “I am used to helping others.”
The couple recently received the 2019 Decatur Breakfast Sertoma Club Service to Mankind award for their work in the community.
The couple received the District award in July, then the Regional award in October. The Rayhills are now up for the National Sertoma award. Only one other local volunteer has received the National Service to Mankind award. In 1978, Henrietta Armstrong received the award for her volunteer work with the disabled. “She is the only one that we’ve had as a national winner,” said Sertoma member Paul Rosenberger.
https://herald-review.com/lifestyles/faith-and-values/decatur-couple-in-the-running-for-national-honors-for-volunteer/article_9f96a8be-5ae2-50d4-9f25-c80aec2c5e2b.html
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10
Pump House gets a reprieve
Supporters battling to save the historic A.E. Staley Mfg. Co Pump House celebrated an 11th hour reprieve for the doomed building at a public meeting in Decatur on Monday night.
The “Save the Pump House” organization formed to protect the century-old building from the wrecking ball trumpeted a letter from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that said the organization will be given a chance to try and negotiate a deal to buy the place.
The Pump House, disused for decades, has been scheduled for demolition by its current owners, Tate & Lyle. But a permit for the demolition is needed from the Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, which has now granted Save the Pump House “consulting party status” while it considers the permit. That means, said a letter from the Corps, that the permit will now be withheld to give the group a chance to strike a deal with Tate & Lyle to buy the pump house.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
Dennis School dual-campus plan unveiled
Dennis School students would be spread over two campuses with new grade-level configurations next year if the Decatur school district moves forward with plans presented to the board.
The move, meant to address issues of capacity at one of the district’s most popular schools, would have second, third, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students stay at the current facility, 1499 W. Main St. Students in prekindergarten through first grade, plus fourth and fifth grades, would attend what is now French Academy, 520 W. Wood St.
French Academy students would move into what is now Enterprise Elementary. The Enterprise students are moving to the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School, which will house the district’s Montessori programs.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
Millikin marks 86th Cookie Party
The smell of sugar and butter lured Millikin University students, faculty and visitors to the University Commons third floor for the 86th annual Cookie Party.
Some students were able to grab a few cookies on their way to another class, while others relaxed and enjoyed music, green "Grinch" punch and a choice of about 5,500 cookies.
The cookies are collected through donations. The committee begins requesting the treats in October among the Millikin staff. Monetary donations are equally appreciated.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
$500k from Buffett will fund officer
Howard Buffett's private foundation wants to give $500,000 to Decatur for a new, full-time police officer dedicated to arresting motorists who are impaired by marijuana, alcohol and other drugs. The move comes in advance of the state allowing recreational cannabis use starting Jan. 1.
The donation was disclosed in the City Council agenda for Monday's meeting. The donation requires council approval.
Buffett's Decatur-based foundation has contributed millions of dollars to projects in the community, including a $60 million donation to build the Crossing Recovery Center on 495 E. Central Ave. The 27-acre Community Care Campus opened in October.