WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Christmas parade; honored volunteers; Pump House; dual-campus plan; Millikin Cookie Party; Buffett donation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pump House, disused for decades, has been scheduled for demolition by its current owners, Tate & Lyle. But a permit for the demolition is needed from the Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, which has now granted Save the Pump House “consulting party status” while it considers the permit. That means, said a letter from the Corps, that the permit will now be withheld to give the group a chance to strike a deal with Tate & Lyle to buy the pump house.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Dennis School dual-campus plan unveiled

Dennis School students would be spread over two campuses with new grade-level configurations next year if the Decatur school district moves forward with plans presented to the board.

The move, meant to address issues of capacity at one of the district’s most popular schools, would have second, third, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students stay at the current facility, 1499 W. Main St. Students in prekindergarten through first grade, plus fourth and fifth grades, would attend what is now French Academy, 520 W. Wood St.