WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Court interpreters; oil pipeline; Redbox Bowl; O'Charley's building sold; disepensaries open; Transfer House

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29
A voice for those in need
Jimena Lopez has traveled to courtrooms across Central Illinois, helping people find justice.
She’s not an attorney, judge or expert witness, but her role is just as vital in the legal process. Lopez is a certified court interpreter who has translated for Spanish-speaking defendants in nearly 20 Illinois counties. The job requires an understanding of nuance, jargon and complex terminology.
Illinois courts are required to provide interpreters for those with limited proficiency in English, and a policy developed by the Illinois Supreme Court encourages them to use interpreters who have met standards to become either certified or registered.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 30
Request, protest over oil pipeline
Oil has been flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline across Illinois since the summer of 2017, traveling underground from the Mississippi River to a hub in a tiny central Illinois town.
Now the company that owns the pipeline, which begins in North Dakota, wants to nearly double the volume, pumping up to 1.1 million barrels from the oil-rich Bakken region through South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois.
A June filing for upgrades drew objections from two environmental groups and a landowner with property near the pipeline. Save Our Illinois Land and the Sierra Club filed objections to block the expansion, arguing that pumping more oil through the pipeline will increase the risk of spills and leaks along the rural route.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31
Illini fall in Redbox Bowl
In a 35-20 loss to California in the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Cal's offense pulled back the mask to expose all of Illinois' flaws.
Cal quarterback Chase Garbers had plenty of time in the pocket and methodically scanned the field from left to right, north to south and picked and prodded at the Illinois secondary to the tune of 22-of-31 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns.
On top of that, Illinois failed to record a turnover for the first time this season and allowed Cal to score a season-high 35 points.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1
Former O'Charley's has a new owner
A Detroit-area commercial development firm has purchased and begun marketing the site of the former O’Charley’s restaurant in Forsyth.
The company, operating as Forsyth Retail Management LLC, purchased the property from O’Charley’s LLC for $600,000, according to real estate transfer information filed with Macon County Recorder’s Office.
O'Charley's, which operated in Forsyth since 2001, closed Jan. 13.
Among the clients on the completed projects listing on the company’s website are Potbelly, Five Guys, Meijer, Home Depot, Qdoba and Giordanos.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 2
Long lines as disepensaries open
Sunnyside dispensary in Champaign when it opened at 6 a.m. A crowd estimated at about 500 people was also on hand at the dispensary, owned by Cresco Labs, as Wednesday was the first day that recreational adult use of cannabis was legal in Illinois.
Dispensaries across the state, including Urbana and Springfield, saw similar crowds. Nearly three dozen dispensaries have been issued licenses to sell recreational marijuana, a number that is expected to grow in the coming months.
The law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June allows adults age 21 and older to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product such as edibles and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 3
New life for Transfer House?
City leaders are hoping new management will spur revitalization of the Transfer House, the official symbol of Decatur that has sat empty in Central Park for more than a decade.
The Decatur City Council on Monday will consider a funding agreement with the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau that includes oversight of the Transfer House as one of the agency's duties. The bureau would agree to raise money for interior and exterior improvements, which would allow it to be used as an event headquarters for festivals and activities in Central Park.
The city would retain ownership and "final control" over the historic structure, City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo to the council.