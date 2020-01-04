WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Court interpreters; oil pipeline; Redbox Bowl; O'Charley's building sold; disepensaries open; Transfer House

Now the company that owns the pipeline, which begins in North Dakota, wants to nearly double the volume, pumping up to 1.1 million barrels from the oil-rich Bakken region through South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois.

A June filing for upgrades drew objections from two environmental groups and a landowner with property near the pipeline. Save Our Illinois Land and the Sierra Club filed objections to block the expansion, arguing that pumping more oil through the pipeline will increase the risk of spills and leaks along the rural route.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31

Illini fall in Redbox Bowl

In a 35-20 loss to California in the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Cal's offense pulled back the mask to expose all of Illinois' flaws.

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers had plenty of time in the pocket and methodically scanned the field from left to right, north to south and picked and prodded at the Illinois secondary to the tune of 22-of-31 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns.