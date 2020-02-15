WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Crime statistics; bluegrass jam; new Millikin president; family reading event; early balloting; TA negotiartions

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Family reading event a glowing success

Walking into the black light Glow Gallery at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School was like being under the sea.

The art on display, made with the combined efforts of all the students in grades K-5, depicted fish and coral and other sea creatures in all the colors of the rainbow, luminescent under the black lights. It was a highlight of the school's family reading night, with a line of families waiting their turn stretched all the way down the hall.

This was the third year for the family reading event, always held the week of Valentine's Day. About 150 families attending to take part in activities that included s'mores and snacks, stations for practicing compound and sight words, tongue twisters, writing a story, and a book fair.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Macon County early balloting opportunity

Do you work on Election Day? Will you be out of town or have something else that will consume all of your time?