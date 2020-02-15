WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Crime statistics; bluegrass jam; new Millikin president; family reading event; early balloting; TA negotiartions

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Decatur crime, shootings down in 2019
Crime in Decatur overall trended downward in 2019, with a drop in shootings as well as violent and property crimes compared to the year before.
But a review of the data also shows the number of murders, 11, was the highest reported in a year since 1996.
Police say they are working to get guns off the streets, develop strong community relationships and target gang associations at the heart of continued offenses. Residents are joining in crime prevention efforts with neighborhood watch groups and awareness campaigns.
“We want to continue to lower everything,” Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Jam sessions run the gamut
The Bluegrass Music Jam train pulled out of the Rock Springs Nature Center station on Sunday and managed to hit a lot of varied places in a whistle-stop tour through American tunes.
Bluegrass, of course, is always the overriding theme of the second Sunday public jam sessions open to anyone with an instrument and the nerve to get up in the center’s main auditorium and perform.
But a lot of what gets played Sunday to Sunday depends on what the musicians want and what the audience — some 30-strong on this particular Sunday afternoon — tells the stage they want to hear.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Millikin names Reynolds 16th president
The newly named 16th president of Millikin University is a Decatur native who sees many opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the city and university.
James M. Reynolds will take office July 1, the university's board of trustees announced Monday. He will replace Patrick White, who was elected president in October 2013.
Reynolds, 62, has been president of Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio, since 2012. In a phone interview Monday afternoon, he said he had met with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown and other community leaders to discuss how the university, students and public can work together.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Family reading event a glowing success
Walking into the black light Glow Gallery at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School was like being under the sea.
The art on display, made with the combined efforts of all the students in grades K-5, depicted fish and coral and other sea creatures in all the colors of the rainbow, luminescent under the black lights. It was a highlight of the school's family reading night, with a line of families waiting their turn stretched all the way down the hall.
This was the third year for the family reading event, always held the week of Valentine's Day. About 150 families attending to take part in activities that included s'mores and snacks, stations for practicing compound and sight words, tongue twisters, writing a story, and a book fair.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Macon County early balloting opportunity
Do you work on Election Day? Will you be out of town or have something else that will consume all of your time?
Even if the answer is yes, that doesn't mean you will have to miss your opportunity to vote in the March 17 primary election. That's because Macon County residents have the chance to cast their votes early at the county office building on weekdays and select weekends leading up to the election.
The basic purpose of early voting is to allow people enough time to get to the polls, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said. Some people may be scheduled to work or will be out of town, so he said this gives ample time for residents to vote. Bonus: There's usually no line.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
TA bargaining session set
A contract could be on the horizon for teaching assistants who have been in negotiations with the school district since April.
District officials and leaders of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants on Feb. 26 will make another attempt to reach an agreement over a contract. Their last meeting was in December.
Two main sticking points in the negotiations that since August have included a federal mediator, have been over health insurance and fair wages. Teaching assistants went on strike for three days in October with support from the Illinois Federation of Teachers.