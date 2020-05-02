WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Decatur facility administration responds; testing goals; lawsuit; stay-at-home order stands; testing, staffing ramped up; increased testing vital

SUNDAY, APRIL 26
Decatur facility administration responds
The administration of Fair Havens Senior Living says it has taken a number of steps to protect staff and residents and communicate with families as a COVID-19 outbreak swept the facility.
Executive Director Mark Matthews responded in writing to a list of questions, addressing how much personal protective equipment is available, what steps are being taken to communicate with families and why the facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. did not respond to media inquiries for a period of time after the first coronavirus-related death of a resident was reported.
Matthews said the facility was “handcuffed” by HIPAA privacy restrictions that prevented staff from being able to tell all families when one resident tested positive, or, for example, to tell a resident’s family whether the resident’s roommate tested positive.
He said staff were busy handling patient care and working with IDPH officials who came into Fair Havens “at various times since the initial statement.” and gave that as a reason for not responding to the media.
Matthews said the initial supply of PPE got low but never ran out.
MONDAY, APRIL 27
State reaches testing goal for third straight day
The state reported more than 10,000 novel coronavirus tests completed for the third day in a row, leading to 2,126 more positive cases of the virus in Illinois.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said that meeting the 10,000 per-day threshold gives medical professionals and state officials a more accurate understanding of COVID-19’s impact on communities across Illinois. In the previous 24 hours, 13,335 test results were recorded.
The governor said at his daily briefing in Chicago Sunday that any resident who has COVID-19-related symptoms, as well as first responders who are in any state of health, can receive a test.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 59 more lives lost from the virus since Saturday as residents died in six counties. That brings Illinois’ total COVID-19 impact to 43,903 confirmed cases in 96 of 102 counties and 1,933 total deaths.
TUESDAY, APRIL 28
Pritzker blasts GOP rep’s lawsuit
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged southern Illinoisans to continue to comply with a stay-at-home order and named a pair of counties where the rate of those killed by the virus is higher than in Cook County.
As he was speaking at his daily briefing in Chicago, however, a Clay County judge was ruling against his authority to implement such an order.
When told by reporters that the judge had ruled against his stay-at-home order, Pritzker blasted Republican Rep. Darren Bailey, of Xenia, who filed the lawsuit challenging it.
The lawsuit, and therefore the judge’s order, applies specifically to Bailey, who asserted that Illinois law grants the governor emergency authority for a period of 30 days, not to be extended. Pritzker first declared disaster on March 9, and has since extended the declaration and his stay-at-home order through May 30.
Pritzker has said extensions of disaster declarations are common, and he did so in response to flooding last year.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
Stay-at-home order stands despite ruling
As the state saw its largest single-day death total yet from COVID-19 on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his stay-at-home order stands despite a judge’s ruling granting a limited temporary restraining order against it.
“Let me remind everyone again — the stay-at-home order in Illinois is still very much in effect,” Pritzker said. “All of us must maintain social distancing, wear masks in public, and keep non-essential businesses closed until we can lower our still increasing hospitalizations and lower ICU bed use the danger has not passed yet, no matter whether you live in Little Egypt or in Freeport, or in Quincy, or in Chicago.”
Another 144 have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,125 in the state. There are 48,102 positive cases, up 2,219 from Monday, as the state reported another 14,561 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
“This ruling only applies to one person, because it was only ever about one person,” Pritzker said. “…While the court's order is limited, the risk it poses is significant by agreeing with the plaintiff in this initial ruling the court set a dangerous precedent.”
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
Illinois ramps up long-term care testing, staffing
The state of Illinois is sending out teams of nurses and ramping up testing for COVID-19 at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities as it continues efforts to control the spread of the virus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago that the Illinois Department of Public Health is deploying 10 teams of 50 nurses each to long-term care facilities around the state, and it will deploy another team of 200 nurses in the coming days.
Pritzker said the nurses’ primary functions will be to administer swab tests to the staff and residents, train nursing home staff on how to conduct swab tests themselves, and help the facilities improve their hygiene practices and use of personal protective equipment, or PPE.
“As always, I want to offer my gratitude and the thanks of a grateful state to the front-line staff who dedicate their days and their nights to this work and who are stepping up in incredible ways to protect those most vulnerable to this virus,” Pritzker said. “Know that your work makes a world of difference for the people that you care for, to their families and to all of Illinois.”
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said her agency is focusing on nursing homes because of the unique vulnerability of their residents.
FRIDAY, MAY 1
State: Increased testing vital
Illinois officials said increased COVID-19 testing is “vital” to reopening the state’s economy, lifting social restrictions and protecting Illinois residents.
The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said the number of cases was at 111, with 76 of those associated with congregate living facilities. Seventeen people have been released from isolation, 75 are in home isolation and seven are hospitalized.
Retail stores can begin taking online orders and offering pick-up services, state parks and golf courses can reopen and elective surgeries can be scheduled. All reintroduced actions are subject to social distancing and other guidance issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
While the order does not ease restrictions for religious gatherings, one congregation on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the governor and others and said it planned to host services this weekend.
