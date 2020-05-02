WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Decatur facility administration responds; testing goals; lawsuit; stay-at-home order stands; testing, staffing ramped up; increased testing vital

Illinois ramps up long-term care testing, staffing

The state of Illinois is sending out teams of nurses and ramping up testing for COVID-19 at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities as it continues efforts to control the spread of the virus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago that the Illinois Department of Public Health is deploying 10 teams of 50 nurses each to long-term care facilities around the state, and it will deploy another team of 200 nurses in the coming days.

Pritzker said the nurses’ primary functions will be to administer swab tests to the staff and residents, train nursing home staff on how to conduct swab tests themselves, and help the facilities improve their hygiene practices and use of personal protective equipment, or PPE.