WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Defunding reaction; farmers' fast start; Lincoln's new mayor; firearms dealers rules finally OK'd'; Tower Hill treasurer; lawmakers' concerns

Reacting to calls to 'defund' law enforcement
After days of national unrest and calls for police reforms, state and local officials began conversations about whether to rethink how law enforcement is funded and overseen.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his office is “looking hard” at state licensing of law enforcement to increase accountability, but stopped short of calling for defunding police.
While “the vast majority of police want to do the right thing,” the governor said during a press conference, “there is nevertheless racism that lives within the body of these organizations, of institutions like police departments, and so it’s very important, in particular, for us to weed that out, for us to demand accountability.”
The “defunding” push has become a focus nationally as a result of the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Pritzker said licensing, much like barbers or nurses, is one way to “take it into an independent realm and away from a specific local police department and perhaps have a more independent body look at the problems that a police officer has brought to their job.”
MONDAY, JUNE 15
Farmers take advantage of fast start
Most Central Illinois farmers finished planting last month and now is hoping the weather will cooperate during the summer growing season.
“There is never a perfect season, but I am happy where things are right now,” he said.
As of a week ago, the United States Department of Agriculture reported all but 2% of the corn had been planted in Illinois. At the same point last year, only 65% of the corn had been planted. The five-year average is 92%.
Last year, the state recorded its wettest January through June on record and farmers didn’t get into the fields until June. Some even reported planting in July. Last year, after the first week of June, only 46% of the corn had emerged while that total stood at 90% last week. The five-year average is 85%.
But this year was much better.
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
Lincoln gets a new mayor
Tracy Welch is officially the new mayor in Lincoln.
Welch was officially sworn in Monday night, a few moments after the council unanimously approved the nomination to replace Seth Goodman, who resigned June 5. There were no objections to the nomination prior to the vote.
After taking the oath of office, Welch stopped to shake everyone’s hand in the room before returning to his seat and reconvening the meeting.
Goodman had selected Welch as mayor pro tem and took over following Goodman's announcement. At a work session last week, Welch announced he would be interested in replacing Goodman for the remainder of his term, which expires in April 30. Welch had already announced his intentions to run for mayor in the election next spring.
The council will need to fill a replacement for Welch’s Ward 1 seat.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
New rules for firearms dealers finally approved
New permanent regulations that govern licensed firearms dealers in Illinois have finally been approved 18 months after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law.
The General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, gave its okay to the rules at a meeting in Springfield.
The Firearms Dealers License Certification Act passed the General Assembly in May 2018, when Republican Bruce Rauner was governor. But knowing he was likely to veto it, lawmakers used a procedural maneuver to hold the bill until Democrat Pritzker took office in January. He signed it on Jan. 17, four days after being inaugurated.
The new law requires anyone with a federal firearms license who operates a retail gun store, which does not include gun shows, to also obtain a state certificate and to comply with regulations adopted by the Illinois State Police.
The Illinois State Rifle Association and several Illinois gun dealers filed suit challenging the law’s constitutionality in Sangamon County Circuit Court. That case is still pending.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
Former Tower Hill treasurer sentences
A federal judge sentenced former Tower Hill treasurer Nancy Finley to 21 months in prison for stealing more than $200,000 from the village.
Finley, 54, who lives in Pana, was also ordered to pay restitution totaling more than $261,000 to compensate for what she stole, the total including fees and other costs rung up to investigate and deal with the crime and its aftermath.
Finley made no comment or apology when U.S. District Court Judge Sue E. Myerscough gave her the opportunity to speak. The judge described her crime as “appalling” and a victim impact statement read from Village President Phil Watson said Tower Hill’s finances had been devastated by Finley’s systematic scheme of theft and fraud dating back years.
Watson said Finley’s sustained looting of the municipal coffers had starved the tiny village — population 650 — of vital funds it needed to repair and maintain its water infrastructure. Now, after years of being deprived of cash Finley stole, the village is facing big bills to rebuild and replace rather than fix neglected equipment.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
Central Illinois lawmakers express frustration, concern
Central Illinois Republican lawmakers expressed frustration about what they see as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s failure to include the legislature in determining how to reopen Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking during a McLean County Chamber of Commerce “State of the State” webinar, lawmakers said the governor has not adequately recognized differences among regions when outlining when and how businesses could reopen. They also expressed concerns over the recently enacted state budget for fiscal year 2021 and the impact a graduated income tax could have on the business community and the middle class.
Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, said, “I think there was widespread buy-in to the governor’s order initially," but more recently there has been frustration over his approach.
Pritzker closed schools and issued a stay-at-home order in mid-March. In early May, he unveiled the “Restore Illinois” plan, which allows the state to reopen in stages. The current phase allows for the return of manufacturing and retail sales, outdoor restaurant dining and social gatherings of no more than 10 people who keep at least 6 feet apart from one another and wear face masks.
State Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton, said the legislature has not been a partner in the process.
