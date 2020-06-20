WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Defunding reaction; farmers' fast start; Lincoln's new mayor; firearms dealers rules finally OK'd'; Tower Hill treasurer; lawmakers' concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

Reacting to calls to 'defund' law enforcement

After days of national unrest and calls for police reforms, state and local officials began conversations about whether to rethink how law enforcement is funded and overseen.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his office is “looking hard” at state licensing of law enforcement to increase accountability, but stopped short of calling for defunding police.

While “the vast majority of police want to do the right thing,” the governor said during a press conference, “there is nevertheless racism that lives within the body of these organizations, of institutions like police departments, and so it’s very important, in particular, for us to weed that out, for us to demand accountability.”

The “defunding” push has become a focus nationally as a result of the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.