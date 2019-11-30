WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Filling vacant storefronts; Eisennhower cheerleaders; Judy Mason event; David Weber in Decatur Hall; therapy dog; adoption of five

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Decatur focuses on filling vacant sites

A newly hired retail consultant will soon work to fill vacant storefronts throughout the city, seeking to overcome market factors that have emptied out commercial spaces in Decatur and across the country.

“Decatur has the problem that many communities have been dealing with since the 1990s and 2000s when there was this continuous building of strip malls,” said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth. “More and more commercial space was being built, then the downturn of the economy happened and there was this overabundance of commercial space.”

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Eisenhower cheerleaders bound for Citrus Bowl

Eisenhower High School cheerleaders will be headed to sunny Orlando over the Christmas holiday break to perform at the Citrus Bowl.