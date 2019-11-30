WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Filling vacant storefronts; Eisennhower cheerleaders; Judy Mason event; David Weber in Decatur Hall; therapy dog; adoption of five

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Decatur focuses on filling vacant sites
A newly hired retail consultant will soon work to fill vacant storefronts throughout the city, seeking to overcome market factors that have emptied out commercial spaces in Decatur and across the country.
“Decatur has the problem that many communities have been dealing with since the 1990s and 2000s when there was this continuous building of strip malls,” said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth. “More and more commercial space was being built, then the downturn of the economy happened and there was this overabundance of commercial space.”
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Eisenhower cheerleaders bound for Citrus Bowl
Eisenhower High School cheerleaders will be headed to sunny Orlando over the Christmas holiday break to perform at the Citrus Bowl.
The Universal Cheer Association hosted a camp earlier this year for the team, which includes 32 athletes. For four days in the summer, the team learned 13 sideline cheers, two master dances, one band dance, four crowd cheers and various stunts, said cheerleading coach Amanda Seider.
“They produce this big show, and at the end of the show, they fill out this form and decide if you deserve a Superior trophy and invitation to perform at the Citrus Bowl,” she said
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26
Food baskets filling a need
The 25th Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project peaked with an estimated 1,000 volunteers filling 4,000 boxes at Hickory Point Mall space left behind by the departed Sears.
Box after box was filled with 18 food items including pasta, canned goods, dried scalloped potatoes and on and on, with a five-pound, pre-cooked ham to be added before distribution.
The drive started with Decatur couple Terry Mason and his late wife, Judy, who got the idea rolling through their church and began with seven laundry baskets filled with food.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27
Weber joins Hall of Fame
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announced David G. Weber as the newest inductee to the Decatur Hall of Fame.
Weber, 71, is a 1971 graduate of Millikin University. The executive vice president of business development for Busey Bank was named one of the Herald & Review's "20 Under 50" in 2011. He has held leadership positions with the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, Junior Achievement, American Cancer Society, Boy Scouts, United Way, First Grant, Partners in Education, the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce and more.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28
Therapy dog brings calm to DMH
Willow the golden retriever never went to medical school, but she’s got a knack for helping patients.
The 12-year-old golden retriever is a therapy dog at Decatur Memorial Hospital's Senior Behavioral Health Services unit.
While staff assists psychiatric patients with various conditions including dementia, depression or suicidal tendencies, Willow is a companion offering emotional support.
“This helps to calm them down, if they have the presence of an animal here,” said Errika Bobbitt, executive director of the unit.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29
Woman completes adoption of five
Jacque Danneberger's five grandchildren rushed into her arms, laughing as they embraced the woman who fought for years to adopt them.
Macon County Judge Thomas Little signed the judgment order for adoption on Tuesday afternoon, capping a journey that began in June 2016 when Danneberger began caring for the children: 10-year-old Aila, 9-year-old Mykael, 7-year-old Zoe, 6-year-old Rozilynn and 5-year-old Nathaniel.
The siblings came to Danneberger's Decatur home as a foster placement through the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.